A think tank run by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is calling on the UK government to convene a ‘COPUK' climate summit with a year that would rally politicians up and down the country behind a joined-up plan to reduce emissions.

Under the proposals, the UK government, devolved nations and regional mayors would be invited to the event with a view to establishing a UK-wide regulatory framework for the net zero transition an ensuring spending is distributed equally to different regions.

Scottish Green party leader Robin Harper, Liverpool city region metro mayor Steven Rotherham and South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis have all endorsed the idea, set out by the Our Scottish Future think tank today.

Harper said the success of the UK's decarbonisation efforts would depend on close collaboration between devolved governments and noted the recent COP26 Climate Summit had demonstrated the importance of parties setting aside differences to work together for the common good.

"We must ensure that this [COP26] legacy is kept alive on our own shores over the coming months," he said. "None of the nations of the UK are currently doing enough to meet exacting targets to reduce carbon emissions. All of them - Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland - will only achieve their goals if they work in step - by bringing together expertise, finance, and resources to drive the green revolution. We therefore call for a ‘COPUK' to be staged within the next 12 months so that the UK Government, the devolved governments, and regional mayors can coordinate the historic step-change to a carbon neutral Britain."

The call to action comes just a month after a report from Our Scottish Future found that carbon reduction in Scotland is stagnating, prompting calls for greater cooperation between governments and the launch of a new 'Office for Climate Responsibility'.

Rotheram offered to host the conference in the Liverpool city region, which he said boasted number of cutting-edge large scale decarbonisation projects, including the HyNet hydrogen scheme and Mersey Tidal Power.

"Mayors, councils and local leaders are at the forefront of the Green Industrial Revolution," he said. "COPUK would allow us all to put party politics aside and work together for the good of our planet. I can think of nowhere better to host that conference than the Liverpool city region."

The COP26 Climate Summit drew to a close in mid-November after nearly 200 countries signed the Glasgow Climate Pact, which calls on nations to come back within a year with 1.5C-aligned 2030 goals, and also calls for a "phase down" of unabated coal power worldwide, the phase out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, and increased flows of climate adapatation finance.