The speaker line up for next month's Net Zero Culture Summit has been confirmed, with former BBC Science Editor David Shuckman set to open the virtual event with an exclusive conversation about his experiences reporting on the net zero transition.

Shuckman joins a wide-ranging line up of speakers from across multiple sectors, including the advertising, marketing, campaigning, broadcast, film, and music industries, who will come together on December 7th to explore how businesses can help create a culture that supports and accelerates the net zero transition.

Hosted in association with Hill+Knowlton Strategies and BCG, the day long interactive virtual summit is free to attend and will be available on demand to all registered delegates. You can sign up to attend the event here.

"How to engage colleagues, partners, and the wider public is one of the biggest and most complex challenges facing the net zero transition," said BusinessGreen editor and event chair James Murray. "Encouraging people to embrace greener behaviours and technologies without fuelling a backlash is a delicate and evolving balancing act, but there are signs that some businesses and industries are beginning to develop a more environmentally-engaged culture. The Net Zero Culture Summit will provide a unique opportunity to explore these critical issues and hopefully help shape effective net zero strategies."

Confirmed speakers at the event include co-director of campaign group Possible and author of Our Biggest Experiment: a history of the climate crisis Alice Bell; director of green broadcast initiative Albert, Carys Taylor; Colin Strong, global head of behavioural science at Ipsos Mori; David Halpern, CEO of The Behavioural Insights Team; Keegan Kuhn, co-director of the hit fil Cowspiracy; former CEO of Danone, Emmanuel Faber; CEO of IEMA Sarah Mukherkee; and many others.

The Net Zero Culture Summit forms part of the Net Zero Festival 2021 and viewers can still access sessions from the main Festival in September on demand through the event website.