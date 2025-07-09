We need to give young men compelling alternatives to meat-heavy diets

Meat consumption has been declining in the UK, but young men appear to be bucking the trend, driven by pervasive gym culture ideals and protein misinformation, writes Hubbub CEO Alex Robinson
If we are what we eat, it's no surprise that changing our diets can be tough. But when it comes to tackling the climate crisis and improving public health, few shifts are more urgent than adopting healthier,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis