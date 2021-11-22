BusinessGreen to host webinar on driving net zero progress in the public sector

BusinessGreen will this Wednesday host a free webinar, exploring how to accelerate and finance effective net zero strategies across the public sector.

Hosted in association with EQUANS, the hour long session will bring together a panel of experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities local government and public sector bodies face as they translate ambitious net zero goals and climate emergency declarations into actionable strategies that can secure necessary financial backing.

Titled Driving and financing net zero progress in the public sector, the virtual and interactive event is free to attend and will take place from 3pm on November 24th. Delegates can sign up to attend here and the session will be made available on demand from next week.

"Many public sector organisations and local authorities have high level net zero actions plans in place, but now face the challenge of implementing their business cases and prioritising the delivery of projects in line with funding availability," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "Through our latest online panel debate, experts from EQUANS and from across the public sector will discuss the key priorities and activities that can turn plans into action and drive organisational progress.

"The session will also look at the challenges of sourcing funding streams, including how to prepare for future rounds of Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) funding to support project feasibility, resource management and procurement activities. It promises to be a must-attend event for anyone working on sustainability in or with the public sector."

Confirmed speakers for the session include Andrew Spencer, head of corporate solutions and projects at EQUANS; Erika Rankin, head of public solutions at EQUANS; Jo Wall, strategic director at Local Partnerships; and Carolina Borgstrom, head of operations at North East Lincolnshire Council.

The event follows last week's webinar titled Target setting to achieve net zero: Science Based Targets vs PAS2060, and comes ahead of next month's virtual Net Zero Culture Summit, which takes place on Tuesday 7th December.