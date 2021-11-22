Energy House 2.0: University of Salford unveils partnerships to deliver simulated environment housing laboratory

Energy House 2.0 will consist of two environmentally controllable chambers with the capacity to build four fully furnished homes | Credit: University of Salford

The University of Salford last week announced project partners for its second climate-controlled research facility, Energy House 2.0, ahead of its opening in 2022.

The university's Energy House Laboratories will partner with property developers Bellway Homes and The English Cities Fund (ECF), and with a joint venture between manufacturing company Saint-Gobain and Barratt Developments to develop solutions for delivering net zero housing.

Energy House 2.0 is a £16m research facility that consists of two environmentally controllable chambers with the capacity to build four fully furnished houses. The chambers can replicate the climatic conditions and environments experienced by 95 per cent of the global population, including delivering temperatures that range between -20C and 40C and simulating rain, wind, snow, and solar light.

Academics from the University of Salford will work with the partnering organisations to develop and test different housing designs, home heating systems, and energy technologies to find low-carbon solutions for the built environment.

The partners are to each build a house in one of the climate-controlled chambers and investigate different climate challenges for the built environment as part of a nine month research project.

Energy House 2.0 follows a first research facility, the Salford Energy House, which provides a two-bedroom house built in an environmentally controllable chamber that allows for the testing of a range of clean technologies.

"Domestic energy and heating is a major source of carbon emissions and this was a hot topic at the recent COP26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow this month," said Professor William Swan, the director of Energy House Laboratories. "It has clearly been acknowledged by world leaders that we need to act now to protect our planet.

"Homes and the built environment contribute around 40 per cent of the UK's total carbon footprint, and the global picture is similar. That's why we're so excited to announce new partnerships, which will help our work with key players in the private sector to drive innovation and solutions that that address global, domestic energy efficiency challenges - making a world of difference to our future and our planet."

Through the partnership, Bellway Homes is to test how low carbon heating technologies work in combination with building fabric, efficiency services, and renewable energy generation, while the ECF and the Saint-Gobain and Barratt Developments partnership will look to test a range of low-carbon construction solutions. The EFC aim to use their findings in two development projects in Salford, the £1bn 50-acre Salford Central masterplan, and the £2.5bn, 240-acre Crescent masterplan.

The news follows the recent publication of the Net Zero Whole Life Carbon Roadmap by the UK Green Building Council, which provides policy recommendations for delivering net zero homes and outlines the specific emissions reductions each sub sector of the built environment must achieve to reach net zero by 2050.