COP26 President Alok Sharma has this afternoon admitted the Glasgow Summit has a "mountain to climb" if it is to result in an ambitious agreement that can deliver on the government's goal of "keeping 1.5C alive".

Speaking at a press conference just ahead of the release of a new report that suggested that even when new national climate commitments are taken into account the world is still on track for 2.4C of warming, Sharma admitted that while progress had been made in recent weeks more action was urgently needed to "bend down the emissions curve" and deliver on the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping temperature increases 'well below' 2C.

Sharma also confirmed that a draft text of the crucial cover document for the final agreement is set to be published overnight, adding that delegations would then be invited to consult with their governments before attempting to broker a compromise on any areas of disagreement.

"The time has now come to find political consensus on the areas of divergence," Sharma said, acknowledging that negotiations are on-going in a number of areas, including proposals for new common timeframes for updating national climate action plans, climate finance, adaptation, and proposed transparency mechanisms.

The move comes amidst reports that a small group of countries are seeking to block proposals for a range of more ambitious proposals, which would call on countries to update their national climate action plans more frequently than the current five year cycle, provide greater transparency over their emissions, and establish a framework for increasing flows of climate finance and adaptation funding.

The Times reported this morning that China and Saudi Arabia are at the heart of an effort to block proposals for a more robust transparency mechanism over concerns that enhanced reporting on their emissions data would effectively disclose economic and commercial secrets. Australia, Brazil, and Russia have also been accused by observers of attempting to block efforts to strengthen the draft cover text.

Sharma declined to be drawn on which countries were blocking proposals for a more ambitious text, citing the sensitivity of the negotiations. But he insisted the UK hosts remained committed to delivering an ambitious agreement and indicated that proposals to ensure countries update their climate plans more frequently could provide a route for accelerating decarbonisation efforts over the next few years so as to deliver on the Summit's goal of 'keeping 1.5C alive'.

However, observers are increasingly concerned there is a huge amount still to finalise over the next three days and little indication thus far that those countries that remain opposed to some of the more ambitious proposals on the table are willing to compromise.

Speaking this morning, Jennifer Tollmann at think tank E3G said a handful of countries were seeking to stall the negotiations by accusing others of "reopening the Paris Agreement" and demanding that the cover text to the agreement be streamlined.

She also expressed concerns the EU and US are yet to push back against these blocking tactics and called on the two economic superpowers to "step up" and recognise that "the next 48 hours are make or break".

The EU indicated yesterday it would formally join the High Ambition Coalition of nations seeking an ambitious deal, but it is currently yet to do so and observers warned that as yet the EU and US are yet to apply significant pressure to those delegations seeking to water down the agreement.

Tollman said all the elements for an ambitious cover text remain in play, noting that there are a range of plans for when countries should update their national climate action plans still under consideration, conversations on-going around a new climate finance package, and continuing negotiations on loss and damage and adaptation, transparent reporting of emissions, and finalising carbon market rules through Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

However, Tollmann said concurrent talks on such a wide range of topics were like a line of dominoes and if one or two fell over it could bring the whole negotiation crashing down. "It's a high risk, high reward approach," she said.

Separately, there was further evidence the negotiations are cranking up a gear yesterday, when the African group of nations set out proposals for a massive increase in climate finance that would see industrialised nations channel $700bn (£520bn) every year from 2025 to help developing nations adapt to the climate crisis.

"The work on this needs to start now," Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale, the chair of the African Group of Negotiators on climate change told the Guardian. "Talks about finance take time so we need to have a roadmap now with clear milestones on how to achieve targets after 2025 to ensure the money flows every year."

Separately, one of China's top diplomats pushed back at the suggestion the country was blocking efforts to deliver an ambitious deal, calling on industrialised nations to deliver promised climate finance and focus more on short term decarbonisation efforts rather than longer term net zero goals.

Faced with what appear to be increasingly entrenched positions, Sharma this afternoon urged diplomats to redouble efforts in pursuit of a deal and reiterated his insistence the talks should end at 6pm on Friday as scheduled. "We have to have urgency in these talks - it is a case of all hands on deck," he said. "There is a sense of urgency and I would like to finish on time." However, he also acknowledged that some reporters were "smiling and even giggling" at the suggestion.