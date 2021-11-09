The UK Space Agency has today announced a new £7m funding package to support a series of satellite technology projects, including work to help tackle the climate crisis and enhance environmental management.

Timed to coincide with Science, Innovation, and Gender Day at COP26, the government0-backed funding will see grants worth between £157,000 and £1m awarded to a number of leading space technology projects.

The grants are particularly focused on environmental technologies and include support for projects that aim to use satellites to better track sources of greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, improve mapping of tree cover, and enhance monitoring of building heat loss to provide a better understanding of areas where efficiency can be improved.

"Satellites in space are helping us solve some of the most significant challenges we face, from climate change to cyber attacks, and through the National Space Strategy we are putting the UK at the forefront of unleashing these innovations," said Science Minister George Freeman. "Whether it's monitoring greenhouse gas emissions or supporting increased tree planting, this new funding will take game-changing ideas from the UK space sector and our brilliant scientists, and turn them into reality."

The funding from the UK Space Agency's National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP) comes in addition to £7m provided last year which helped support a number of projects through their development phase.

Recipients of the funding include a project from Global Satellite Vu to develop and launch the world's first small satellite for delivering high-quality thermal video and thermal still imagery of the Earth, initiating the design, build and integration of the infrared camera.

The project has secured just under £1m of funding to support its plans to launch a small constellation of infrared satellites, which would enable the measurement of thermal emissions from any structure on the planet, providing invaluable data on energy efficiency, economic activity, and carbon footprint.

Similarly, the GHGWatch project from Geospatial Insight in Birmingham was awarded just over £320,000 to support its plans to deliver a space-based operational solution to detect, quantify, and monitor point source plume emitters of Greenhouse Gases. The project aims to initially focus on tracking methane emissions so as to provide a service for the oil and gas companies and investors that have promised to crack down on methane leaks.

In addition, the TreeView project from the Open University has secured just under £500,000 of funding to provide more granular data on tree cover to as to enable precision management of forests so as to support nature-based solutions to climate change.

The funding follows the announcement of a series of initiatives from governments last week to end deforestation, expand nature-based carbon credit markets, and curb methane emissions, all of which could be advanced by new satellite technologies.

Meanwhile, the technical negotiations within government are reportedly currently at risk of deadlock over opposition from the likes of China and Saudi Arabia to proposals for a more transparent reporting and monitoring regime for national emissions.

The Times reported this morning that China is understood to object to proposals for enhanced transparency because its climate target is based on a reduction in emissions per unit of GDP and as such it fears emissions data could reveal information about its economic performance that it wants to keep secret.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia's emissions are closely linked to the performance of oil giant Saudi Aramco and the government is thought to be concerned about revealing information about its performance.

However, advocates of emerging satellite technologies have long argued that approach could soon provide independent verification of national emissions reporting and help counter the under-reporting that some scientists fear remains widespread.