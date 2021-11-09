As the focus of the COP26 Climate Summit today turns to 'science, innovation, and gender', the UK has announced plans to spend £165m on projects around the world that aim to tackle gender inequality while at the same time addressing climate change.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed this morning that it will spend £120m on schemes that build resilience, prevent pollution, protect biodiversity, boost renewable energy, and better manage waste in Bangladesh, while also supporting women's leadership and access to finance, education, and skills.

It also said it will allocate £45m from the £274m Climate Action for a Resilient Asia programme that was unveiled yesterday towards empowering local communities and grassroots women's groups in Asia and the Pacific to challenge gender inequalities and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

In addition, the government has announced it is working with the European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on a new 2X Climate Finance Taskforce, which will support the finance community to make climate-related investments which close gender gaps across different sectors. The project is being led by CDC, the UK's development finance bank, and will see the partners launch a toolkit for enabling gender-smart finance.

The combination of lower average incomes and women's role as primary caregivers means women and girls typically bear the brunt of extreme weather events and are statistically more vulnerable to the food, energy, and water shortages caused by a changing climate.

But despite women's position on the climate frontline, persisting structural inequalities mean women's voices and opinions are often side-lined in discussions and negotiations on climate, energy, and environment issues, at the level of both international negotiations and local delivery.

Trade Minister and International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency Anne-Marie Trevelyan said women and girls were most severely impacted by the climate crisis, but also had a "critical role to play" in addressing it.

"The UK is committed to addressing this dual challenge head on, committing new funding to empower communities and women's groups to take locally-led adaptation action, to build local, national and global resilience," she said. "I urge more countries to make commitments to implement the UNFCCC Gender Action Plan and deliver the goals of the Feminist Action for Climate Justice."

Trevelyan is set to host a Gender Day event at COP26 Climate Summit alongside COP26 President Alok Sharma later tiday, which will see the ministers joined by Samoan climate change activist Brianna Fruean. The event will also feature 'Little Amal', a 3.5 metre puppet that has travelled 8,000 miles to highlight the plight of refugees.

Elsewhere at the Summit today, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is set to take part in a discussion on how to improve gender inequality while tackling climate change alongside youth advocate Fatou Jeng, UN Women Deputy Executive Director Asa Regner, and Indigenous activist Tarcila Rivera Zea. The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will also address the event.

Meanwhile, FCDO minister Wendy Morton is set to announce a new UK commitment to develop a FCDO girls' education and climate policy that aims to help secure "concerted global action on climate change" within the education sector and prevent the climate crisis disrupting girls' education, the government said.