Nature projects invited to apply for DEFRA funding to help attract private investment

The first round of the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund was shared between 29 projects.

The second and final round of the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund is open for applications until 3 February, DEFRA announced today.

The £10m fund offers organisations grants of up to £100,000 to develop projects that will deliver environmental benefits, while generating revenue and attracting private investment.

To be eligible for funding, projects must be designed to generate revenue and aim to protect the environment, bolster climate resilience or enhance natural carbon sinks. The funding should be used to develop the projects to the point where they can attract further private investment, the government said.

"As nations come together at COP26 to make important commitments to protect and enhance our natural environment, it is vital that we drive greater levels of private sector investment, alongside continued public sector funding, if we are to successfully tackle the climate and biodiversity crises," said Environment Minister Lord Benyon.

Last week, the Chancellor announced the UK's ambition to become the world's first net zero aligned financial centre during Finance Day at COP26 and the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund aims to help the government deliver on that goal by mobilising increased investment in nature-based projects.

The first round of awards from the fund was shared between 29 different projects, including initiatives to restore kelp forests, create new woodland, improve natural flood risk management, and enhance water quality.

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency and interim Chair of the Green Finance Institute, which supported the first round of funding, said: "The climate and nature emergencies are entwined, protecting and enhancing the domestic natural environment will help protect investments from climate disruption and deliver steady long-term returns.

"The Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund is already showing how different revenue models stimulate investment. We need major investors to recreate these at pace and on a much larger scale. COP26 has focused attention on preparing for climate shocks using nature-based solutions. Alongside public sector investment, the private sector must be encouraged and supported to find the opportunity in protecting nature and managing climate change."