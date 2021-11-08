Study: Climate change could wipe £525bn from the value of UK homes by 2100

Floods and rising sea levels could wipe £525bn of value from the cost of UK property by 2100 and put homeowners across the country at significant risk of defaulting on their mortgages, climate risk analyst firm XDI has warned.

In an analysis published this morning, the firm warned that in a worst-case emissions scenario, UK properties stand to lose an average of 7.5 per cent of their value as a result of escalating climate impacts by the end of the century.

The report estimates that 1.86 million properties in the UK will be at high risk from climate impacts by 2100 - up from less than 500,000 in the early 1990s - and calculates that home insurance premiums will need to increase by a factor of five to be able to compensate for this risk. As things currently stand, these homes are at high risk of mortgage default if they are uninsured when an extreme weather event occurs.

The report also notes that the annualised costs of damage-based losses have increased by 18 per cent since 1990.

Property values are currently failing to take into account the impacts of worsening climate change, according to XDI, with the analysis calculating that homes are already over-valued by an average of 1.4 per cent relative to the climate hazards they face, which include flooding from heavy rain and rivers, coastal flooding, and sea level rise.

Kingston-upon-Hull, East Lindsey, Spelthone, Boston and North Somerset wereidentified in the report as the local authorities in England where properties most exposed to climate-related risks.

The report recommends that mortgage lenders step up their efforts to understand and measure climate-related risk of properties and to avoid writing new mortgages on high-risk properties unless resilience works are undertaken.

It calls on lenders to be proactive with regards improving building resilience within their portfolio rather than relying on insurers or the government, noting that it is "imperative" that mortgage providers acknowledge they are more exposed to climate risk than other financial sector actors and as such have to go beyond their guidance.

It also recommends that mortgage lenders require "comprehensive insurance" for high-risk properties.