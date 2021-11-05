National Parks UK today brought together a host of 26 nature and marine conservation organisations from around the world at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow to call on leaders to bolster support for their work to bolster climate resilience, enhance carbon sinks, and tackle biodiversity loss.

The group signed a joint statement, which has also been endorsed by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments, drawing attention to the role nature protection organisations play in combating climate change and the importance of investing in nature-based solutions that expand natural carbon sinks and improve climate resilience.

"Protected and Conserved Areas need to be brought into the centre of the work to resolve the climate change and biodiversity loss crises," the statement declares. "Protected and Conserved Areas' capabilities should be leveraged to direct transformative levels of investment in nature-based solutions; and their connections and importance to cultures, communities and visitors should be harnessed to unlock and demonstrate the opportunities for vast behavioural change."

James Stuart, convener of Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park, who orchestrated the statement and signed it today on behalf of UK National Parks, said: "climate change is not confined within national borders, and I believe this unique agreement can help spread innovation and good practice to our collective benefit. In turn we can show the way for countries, landowners and individuals across the world - inspiring them to put nature and nature-based solutions at the heart of their thinking and their economic and life choices."

Catriona Manders, youth committee and junior ranger from the Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park, signed the statement on behalf of future generations. "We are no longer at a point where we can have world leaders ignore the climate and biodiversity crises - we must act now," she said. "And we, as protected areas, have a duty of care to be the catalyst that sparks change. We know what we're fighting for, so let's fight."

The statement highlights the scale of the impact nature protection organisations and national parks can have by working together to curb emissions, expand carbon sinks, and engage the public with climate action.

Stuart argued that National Parks UK recently launched Revere initiative to boost investment in nature restoration and nature-based solutions provides a model that can be shared with organisations abroad.

"Revere is a good example of the sort of new thinking that can be created in one country and shared with other protected landscapes worldwide," he said. "In the UK we see the role of National Parks as innovation engines for green recovery. We can trial new approaches at a scale that makes an immediate impact and because we already have the management structures in place, we can do this rapidly to prove concepts that can then be used in other landscapes either in the UK or around the world."

Commenting on the statement, signatory Madhu Rao, chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, said: "Protected and Conserved areas are critically important solutions in combating the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss simultaneously. Increasing investment in these areas can not only help safeguard biodiversity in both the terrestrial and ­­­­marine realms, but also help secure their role as important carbon sinks helping human societies cope with climate change impacts by reducing risks associated with climate-related hazards."

The initiative was also welcomed by Deb Haaland, US Secretary of the Interior, who said "land managers from the United States and around the world are declaring a united commitment to addressing critical needs facing the planet".

"Together as an international community of protected areas, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, serve as core sites and landscape partners in biodiversity preservation, promote climate-informed solutions, and share knowledge and inspiration with visitors and stakeholders," she added.

The statement comes at the start of the official 'Youth and Public Empowerment' day at COP26, which is expected to see a raft of new initiatives to encourage public engagement with climate action.