COP26 Live Blog: People power comes to Glasgow

Activists dressed as Pikachu protest against Japan's coal industry outside COP26
Activists dressed as Pikachu protest against Japan's coal industry outside COP26

BusinessGreen brings you the latest news, announcements and updates from the pivotal climate talks in Glasgow

As the first week of COP26 comes to a close, Friday's focus is on youth and public engagement: how can policymakers work most effectively with civil society to champion and drive forward systemic change required to avert climate catastrophe?

The youth voice has been critical in moving the dial on climate action in recent years, and today they will be given a platform on the conference floor - we're expecting some fierce criticism and rebukes of governments and decision makers, ahead of climate justice marches planned outside the conference centre and in cities arond the world this weekend.

All the while, the technical negotiations will be continuing, and we'll be doing our best to find out the latest on how the talks are proceeding as the Summit approaches its halfway point.

Follow all the latest updates, news, and announcements here on our live blog.

