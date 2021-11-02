A "breakthrough" plan from the UK government to accelerate low carbon steelmaking, power, road transport, agriculture and hydrogen around the world over the next decade has secured the backing of more than 40 world leaders at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow today.

Dubbed the 'Glasgow Breakthroughs', the plan sets out five goals for tackling emissions from so-called hard-to-abate sectors that businesses and governments can work towards over the coming decade.

Specifically, the goals include commitments from countries to ensure zero emission vehicles, clean electricity, climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture, and affordable low carbon hydrogen are the 'new normal' for their respective sectors by 2030, by ensuring these systems and technologies are the most affordable and widely adopted on the market.

Similarly, the group commited to ensuring that "zero emission steel is the preferred choice in global markets, with efficient use and near-zero emission steel production established and growing and every region by 2030".

The UK said the aim of the goals was to make clean technologies "the most affordable, accessible, and attractive choice" across the world's most polluting sectors by the end of the decade, in a move which if successful would deliver a huge boost to the global green economy and net zero transition.

Delivering on the five goals covering steelmaking, power, road transport, agriculture, and hydrogen could create 20 million new jobs around the world, the UK government said, while delivering a more than $16tr boost across both emerging and advanced economies.

The nations that have signed up to the goals today represent 70 per cent of the global economy, including the US, India, the European Union, and China, in addition to a host of developing nations including some of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries.

By signing up to the agenda, countries have committed to coordinating with the private sector to strengthen efforts each year to rapidly scale and speed up the development and deployment of clean technologies so as to drive down costs this decade.

They also agreed to report on progress towards the goals every year from 2022, supported by annual reports from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable energy Agency (IRENA).

The overarching plan is aimed at spurring greater alignment of policies, standards, and research and development (R&D) between countries, in addition to helping better coordinate public investments and the mobilisation of private finance, particularly in developing nations, the UK government said.

"By making clean technology the most affordable, accessible and attractive choice, the default go-to in what are currently the most polluting sectors, we can cut emissions right around the world," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "The Glasgow Breakthroughs will turbocharge this forward, so that by 2030 clean technologies can be enjoyed everywhere, not only reducing emissions but also creating more jobs and greater prosperity."

It came alongside a flurry of further green industry announcements from world leaders in Glasgow today. US President Joe Biden earlier touted a "first movers' coalition" of 25 major companies geared at commercialising zero carbon innovations in steel, concrete and other heavy industries, while a new €1bn fund for industrial innovation on climate change was announced by EU President Ursula von der Leyen in partnership with billionaire Bill Gates.

It follows the announcement last week that the US and the EU have negotiated the world's first arrangement to support greener steel and aluminum trade by 2024.

Respondingto the Breathrough Agenda announced today, UN High-Level Climate Champions for COP25 and COP26, Gonzalo Munoz and Nigel Topping, respectively, issued a jouned statement arguing it would help to "dramatically scale and speed up the race to zero emissions and deliver on the promise of the Paris Agreement".

"This is what the future of COP is all about - catalysing an innovative ambition loop between political leadership and the dynamism of the private sector to drive towards a resilient, prosperous zero carbon future," they said.

Green business groups and environmental campaigners broadly welcomed the new initiative, while seizing on the commitment to accelerate the development of green steel technologies to argue that the UK government should now block the controversial proposals for a new coking coal mine in Cumbria.

A final planning decision over the proposed coal mine in Cumbria has yet to be announced following an inquiry into the controversial plan held late in the summer. But campaigners hope that the commitment from a large swathe of the global economy and steelmaking sector to shift away from fossil-fuelled manufacturing of the metal and towards cleaner, greener alternatives could dampen support for the project.

However, the UK is currently lagging many of its European neighbours in its development of green steel plants. At present, there are estimated to be around 23 hydrogen steel projects under development in countries such as the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, and Germany, yet there are currently no such projects planned in the UK.

Roz Bulleid, deputy policy director at Green Alliance, welcomed the Glasgow Breakthrough commitments, but warned the UK would have to work hard to futureproof domestic manufacturing and avoid losing a competitive edge to other countries that are rapidly expanding their clean tech sectors.

"It's great to see the UK rallying international action on clean steel: addressing the sector's climate impact has long been in the ‘too hard' box but we now have real solutions that can and must be scaled up," she said. "The government must rapidly agree on a near zero emissions target for 2035 or earlier and spend money already assigned to pilot new technologies. They must also make the right decision on the Cumbria coal mine which could end up obsolete as most of the world looks set to switch to cleaner fuels."

