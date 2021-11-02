Nigeria has today become the latest major emerging economy to commit to achieving net zero emissions, after President Muhammadu Buhari told the COP26 Climate Summit the country would work to deliver net zero by 2060.

The target puts one of Africa's largest and fastest growing economies in line with both China and Saudi Arabia, and marks another significant breakthrough for the Glasgow Summit following yesterday's announcement from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country would aim to deliver net zero emissions by 2070.

It had originally been doubtful that large developing and emerging economies would be willing to sign off on formal net zero goals, but the first few days of the Summit appear to have further extended the reach of net zero targets which now cover well over two thirds of the global economy.

Significantly, the confirmation of Nigeria's new long term net zero goal was accompanied by a pledge to cut emissions by 20 per cent below "business as usual" (BAU) projections by 2030.

And Buhari offered to increase the 2030 goal to a 47 cut below BAU if the country secures "financial assistance, technology transfer and capacity building from the more advanced and more willing international partners".

"We are looking for partners in innovation, technology and finance to make cleaner and efficient use of all available resources to make a more sustainable transition in energy markets," he said.

However, he also stressed that the new targets were unlikely to have an immediate impact on the country's gas industry, arguing that "Nigeria can continue to use gas until 2040 without diverting from the goals of the Paris Agreement".

Observers welcomed the headline net zero commitment, but also warned that further details on how the new goals could be met were urgently needed.

Good news!! President Buhari has just pledged that Nigeria will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, ten years ahead of India. The question now is where the numbers came from as thus is not in the NDC or LTV, and also the degree of intent to implement/deliver!! — Chukwumerije Okereke (@chuks_okereke) November 2, 2021

The news came just hours after the US, UK, France, Germany, and the EU announced a major new partnership with South Africa, which is set to provide $8.5bn of climate finance to support plans to accelerate the country's shift away from coal power.

Dubbed the Just Energy Transition Partnership, the agreement was hailed as a first-of-its-kind initiative where climate finance will be specifically focused on enabling a just transition that helps communities and economies that are reliant on fossil fuels to shift towards cleaner alternatives while maintaining employment and still driving economic development.

Writing on Twitter, Nick Mabey, chief executive at think tank E3G, said the deal could provide "a model for other countries to phase down coal fast this decade".

Similarly, this morning saw a major new global coalition launched to mobilise increased investment in forest protection and the official launch of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, which brings together governments, philanthropic organisations, and multilateral banks to ramp up investment in clean energy technologies in developing and emerging economies.