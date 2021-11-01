$4.2 trillion of a possible $11.9 trillion is being managed in line with achieving net zero by 2050, according to the NZAM progress report

A third of assets under management by 43 signatories of the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative are being managed in line with achieving net zero emissions by 2050, according to a new progress report from the group released today.

The NZAM initiative progress report details the interim net zero targets of 43 asset mangers and the initial proportion of their portfolio that is being managed in line with net zero goals, revealing that 35 per cent of their total assets under management, totalling $4.2tr out of a total $11.9tr, is now being managed in line with achieving net zero by 2050.

The initiative also announced a further 92 signatories have joined the group, including financial giants JP Morgan Asset Management and Rockefeller Asset Management, bringing the total number of firms committed to the initiative to 220.

The NZAM initiative launched in December 2020 with the aim of encouraging the asset management sector to commit to delivering net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Signatories of the initiative are committed to setting interim targets in line with halving emissions by 2030 and disclosing their targets within a year of joining. Investors are then expected to review progress against their targets on a regular basis and gradually increase the proportion of assets they manage that are in line with a net zero decarbonisation trajectory until 100 per cent are on track to meeting their overarching emissions goals.

"We welcome the asset managers who have stepped up and committed to reaching net zero emissions, helping the world address the climate crisis," said Rebecca Mikula-Wright, CEO of the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC) and the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), two of the six founding partners of the initiative. "The collaboration of global asset managers is a critical contribution as the world transitions to a decarbonised economy. We look forward to seeing strong action and increasing commitments from investors to achieve their targets."

The group also confirmed another 92 asset managers representing $10.8tr in assets joined the initiative today to coincide with the start of the COP26 Climate Summit this week, meaning investors representing nearly 60 per cent of the world's total managed assets are now committed to achieving net zero by 2050 at the latest. The group now includes 220 investors managing $57.4tr.

And the initiative launched a set of expectations for investors in relation to fossil fuels, which ask signatories to adopt science-based policies in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, another founding partner of the initiative, welcomed the latest progress report. "To address the climate crisis, we must see increasing ambition and action from global investors towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement through robust disclosure, setting science-based portfolio targets and aligning all investment activity with a 1.5C scenario," he said. "It's critical that asset managers work with their asset owner clients and engage with their investee companies urgently to decarbonise at scale and support the transition to a resilient economy. As this initiative grows, we anticipate increased ambition from investors reflected in an ever greater proportion of assets under management covered by mid-term targets."