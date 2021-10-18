INEOS to inject €2bn into European green hydrogen production plans

INEOS will build the first of its new electrolysers at its plant in Rafnes, Norway | Credit:INEOS

Chemicals giant INEOS has today announced a €2bn (£1.7bn) investment plan to deploy electrolysis technologies at a number of its plants, so as to accelerate the development of green hydrogen production capacity across Europe.

INEOS subsidiary and leading operator of electrolysis INOVYN is build new electrolysis plants in Norway, Germany, and Belgium over the next 10 years, the company announced, with similar plants also planned for the UK and France.

Green hydrogen, which is generated from water using electrolysis powered by renewable electricity, is primed to play a key role in decarbonising transport and industry as economies strive to deliver net zero emissions by mid-century.

"Green hydrogen represents one of our best chances to create a more sustainable and low carbon world," said Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of INEOS. "Europe is crying out for more investment in green hydrogen and INEOS' announcement today shows our determination to play a leading role in this important new fuel."

According to INEOS, the first of the new electrolysers is to be built in Norway and will boast 20MW of capacity. It is expected to cut 22,000 tonnes of CO2 a year from the carbon footprint of INEOS operations while providing Norway's fast-growing green transport sector with access to clean fuel.

The second plant is set to be larger, at 100MW, and is planned for Cologne in Germany. The hydrogen generated at the site will be used in the production of green ammonia and is expected to cut 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, INEOS said.

The company has also said the project may also lead to opportunities to develop e-fuels through converting surplus electrical energy mixed with captured carbon into methanol.

Commenting on the news, Wouter Bleukx, hydrogen business manager at INOVYN, said: "Hydrogen is an important part of a climate neutral economy that has been discussed for decades. As hydrogen becomes available for zero carbon transportation as well as many applications in the home and in industry INEOS is uniquely placed to support new opportunities, driven by emerging demand for affordable zero-carbon energy sources."

Last year, INEOS launched a new Clean Hydrogen business, headquartered in the UK, as part of INOVYN's plans to build green hydrogen production capacity across its European network of sites and partner sites. The company is also working on projects in Belgium, France, and UK and has announced it will work with European governments to ensure infrastructure is built to accommodate the growing need for hydrogen. Further announcements on upcoming partnerships to develop new applications for hydrogen fuel are expected in the coming months.