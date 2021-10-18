Rathbone Greenbank Investments has detailed its plan to become a net zero emissions business by 2040, with the wider business aiming for 2050.

The plans include a commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions from is own operations and supply chain by 2030 using the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) framework and a cut of 60 per cent in the carbon intensity of its investments by 2030, using 2020 as a baseline.

Rathbone Brothers has also announced plans to achieve net zero emissions across the wider group by "2050 or sooner", and has taken a full emissions inventory using the SBTi methodology to set operations and investment targets.

Using 2020 as a baseline year and including both direct operational emissions alongside supplier and investment-linked emissions, the group will work to reduce operational and supply chain emissions by 42 per cent by 2030.

This is in conjunction with 57 per cent of its underlying holdings committing to an SBTi aligned target by 2030 and 100 per cent coverage by 2040.

This will enable the group to build on the 79 per cent reduction in operational carbon intensity per full-time employee since 2013, along with the transition of all its offices to renewable energy sources by 2025, the firm said.

Rathbone Brothers also holds an internal target of reducing its direct Scope 1 and 2, and operational Scope 3, emissions by 2025.

Progress will be tracked through the group's annual public reporting.

John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments, said: "Greenbank is a leading ESG investor that has been integrating climate factors into investment decision-making for over two decades.

"We have long-used engagement and voting to lock-in company ambition on climate change so it is only right that we then set ourselves ambitious and stretching net zero targets which allow us to continue challenging our portfolio companies and teams to do more for the future of our planet.

"The NZIF provides us with a practical blueprint to make significant progress this decade and beyond."

Paul Stockton, CEO of Rathbone Brothers, said: "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges that we face globally, and Rathbones will play its part in the fight against it.

"We have always recognised the importance of maintaining a dialogue with the companies we invest in and remain eager to support them towards better, more sustainable long-term performance. Our engagement and collaboration programmes increase our ability to drive some necessary changes and we support several organisations, including the IIGCC (Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change), Climate Action 100+ and the PRI.

"Today's commitments to interim targets are an important step on our road to net zero. Having released our first TCFD report in our 2020 annual report and accounts, we will continue to share our progress on initiatives, and the challenges we face, in annual reports as well as PRI and CDP submissions."

