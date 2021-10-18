In the dark: Poll reveals limited public understanding of boiler emissions

The results of a new survey have underscored how low levels of public awareness around the significant climate impacts associated with the fossil boilers installed in the majority of UK homes could hamper efforts to curb emissions from buildings.

The poll, commissioned by YouGov for environmental think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), reveals that just one in four Brits know that gas boilers produce nitrous oxide, a pollutant that contributes to respiratory and cardiovascular problems - despite gas combustion being responsible for up to a fifth of all emissions of the greenhouse gas.

The survey, published yesterday as speculation continued to mount around the imminent publication of the government's much-delayed Heat and Buildings Strategy, highlights how there is strong appetite for clean heating systems among those made aware of the heavy environmental toll associated with fossil fuelled boiler systems.

The ECIU calculates that fossil boilers emit almost double the amount of carbon dioxide as a new car every year, on average. However, the survey found that nearly nine out of 10 people - 89 per cent of those surveyed - did not know this fact. Roughly 39 per cent of people reported they did not know how much carbon dioxide a gas boiler produces each year, and the majority of the rest - 31 per cent - underestimated the amount of CO2 released by 50 per cent or more, according to the findings.

After being informed about the emissions produced by household heating systems, 55 per cent of all adults and 60 per cent of all households with children said they were more likely to want to make the switch to zero or low emission boilers. And 69 per cent of respondents said they were interested in moving away from natural gas "if made easy to do so", with this figure rising to three quarters of families with children.

Jess Ralston, analyst at the ECIU, said the findings highlighted the need to better educate the public about the emissions generated by boilers, a push she stressed could fast track the UK's shift away from fossil fuel powered heating systems.

"With this poll showing people's obvious desire to move away from fossil fuels once aware of their impacts, the wider public deserve to know all the facts about how they heat their homes," she said. "The next time families come to replace their boiler, this could enable them to make the choice that they evidently want to make - and bring our heating systems out of the dark ages and into the modern day."

In related news, a three-part series exploring the need to decarbonise homes is to launch today on ITV, with the weekly episodes to be fronted by Good Morning Britain and Loose Women presenter Ranvir Singh and property expert Kunle Barker.

The 'Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home' series, which has been supported by Nationwide Building Society, aims to demystify the challenges inherent in 'greening' the UK's emissions-intensive housing stock.

Spencer Clarke, director of mortgages marketing at Nationwide, said the campaign had been designed to "inspire homeowners across the UK to start taking action to retrofit their properties".

He added that collective action between government and enterprising businesses to reduce emission from homes had "never been more pressing" amid rising energy costs and the escalating climate emergency.

As part of a deal signed between ITV, Nationwide, and media agency Wavemaker, ITV gardening expert and Instagram influencer Daisy Payne will also share tips on how to reduce the climate impact of homes on ITV's social media channels.

Growing pressure on the government to galvanise the public behind the need to reduce emissions produced by homes comes as Ministers are expected to unveil the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy this week.

ITV's new series and ECIU's findings also come just a few days after Accenture published new research that suggested that citizens cut their carbon emissions by 33 million tonnes in 2020 as they spent less on transport, hospitality, and clothing during the pandemic.

The consultancy's UK Carbon Consumption Index looked at how shifting consumption habits in 2020 impacted household carbon footprints and found that the collective CO2 produced by purchasing of goods and services fell by 10 per cent to 295 million tonnes in 2020.

The climate impacts that resulted from an increase in household energy consumption driven by large amounts of time being spent at home during the year's various lockdowns was mitigated by the growing dominance of renewable generation of the UK grid and falling emissions in other sectors, the report notes.

Reduced travel and spending on restaurants and hotels saw emissions slashed in those two categories by 23 per cent to 39kg per week and 53 per cent to 7kg per week, respectively. Meanwhile, spending on clothes also fell by 12 per cent, leading to a further fall in emissions, according to the findings.