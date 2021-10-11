'An award show unlike any other': Earthshot Prize debuts star-studded line up for inaugural ceremony

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendez, and Emma Thompson are among the line-up for the first Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which is set to take place next Sunday evening in a bid to bring cutting edge climate solutions to a wider audience.

Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary are to host the Ceremony for Prince William's Earthshot Prize with the show to be filmed at Alexandra Palace and broadcast on BBC One, BBC iplayer, and Discovery's Facebook page on the 17 October.

Prince William announced the 15 finalists for the inaugural Earthshot Prize in September, with a wide range of environmental solutions including a gorilla conservation project, mini water treatment plant, and electrolyser technology all set to be celebrated at the awards. Five winners are to be announced by presenters including the Duchess of Cambridge, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo, and Mo Salah. The winners are to receive £1m of prize funding each to bring their innovations to life.

Introduced by Prince William, the ceremony will also feature a speech from Sir David Attenborough and performances from Ed Sheeran, KSI and Yemi Alade, Shawn Mendes, and Coldplay, who are expected to perform outside of Alexandra Palace using powered provided by 60 cyclists.

"I'm delighted to be co-hosting the inaugural Earthshot Prize Ceremony," said radio and television presenter Clara Amfo. "We're at a critical time in our planet's history, our habits are changing slowly but surely however, we can always learn and - most importantly - do more. I hope this inspiring award boosts us to continue to do better by our glorious earth. The individuals being honoured are truly pioneering and will make a long- lasting difference. I look forward to us all feeling energised and ready to join them in improving life for all of us."

Echoing her remarks, co-host Dermot O'Leary said: "I am incredibly excited to be hosting the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. I have been so inspired by the 15 finalists and the ground-breaking work that they have all been doing. Their innovation encourages hope for future generations and our planet, it is wonderful to be a part of such a major push for change."

The Earthshot Prize was launched in October 2020 by Prince William and his charity The Royal Foundation. It is planning to award £1m prizes to five winners each year for the next 10 years in a bid to identify and catalyse the development of solutions to the world's most pressing environmental problems.

In the run up to the awards ceremony, the Earthshot Prize released a five-part documentary focusing on the work of the 15 finalists, featuring Price William and Sir David Attenborough. The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet is available now on discovery+ and the BBC iPlayer and will be aired on the Discovery Channel and BBC One on 16 October.

"The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are," said Jason Knauf, CEO of The Royal Foundation. "The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes, and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time. This will be an award show unlike any you've seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in this decisive decade."