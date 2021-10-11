EO Charging to power up Tesco's EV electric vehicle fleets

clock • 3 min read
Tesco has introduced 30 electric vans this year ahead of plans to roll out 150 in 2022 | Credit:Tesco/EO Charging
Image:

Tesco has introduced 30 electric vans this year ahead of plans to roll out 150 in 2022 | Credit:Tesco/EO Charging

EO signs deal to provide the supermarket with charging infrastructure in support of plans to rollout a fully electric fleet over the next seven years

EO Charging has secured a major deal to provide and manage electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at Tesco's sites, as the supermarket prepares to roll out a fully electric delivery fleet by the end of 2028, the EV technology solutions company today announced.

EO is to support the first phase of the fleet's electrification by installing and managing charging infrastructure at five sites across the UK. Tesco sites in Lakeside, Oxford, Glasgow, and Enfield are to receive more than 200 AC fast chargers and five DC rapid chargers to serve everyday charging requirements and for emergency use during quick turn-around times, according to EO. Tesco has already begun the rollout of its electric fleet, introducing 30 vans this year ahead of plans to introduce 150 more in 2022.

"Tesco is one of the largest and most important businesses in the UK so it's a privilege to play a part in its transition to electric vehicles as part of its decarbonisation strategy," said Charlie Jardine, founder and CEO of EO. "Our focus is now to help the business optimise its fleet performance and provide round the clock support and ongoing maintenance of their charging infrastructure."

EO, which provides charging services for the EV fleets of leading companies such as Amazon, Sainsbury's, and DHL, said it will provide consultation on charging hardware, year-round support and maintenance for charging infrastructure, and management of the infrastructure through its EO Cloud software platform.

EO Cloud aims to track and manage charge scheduling, site load management, vehicle telematics integration, and energy data analytics, with the company claiming the functionality can reduce infrastructure installation costs and optimise fuel costs per vehicle.

The news follows EO's recent partnership with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp, which is set to see EO become a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

In other EV charging industry news, private equity fund manager Zouk Capital and the Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund today announced an initial £30m investment to launch a new public EV charging company called Zest that will support the establishment of a network of rapid chargers close to parking spots that people use for 30 minutes or more. 

"Zest is deploying its charging network in locations such as shopping centres, car parks, restaurants, city centres where people regularly park their cars for extended periods of time," said Massimo Resta, partner at Zouk Capital. "The idea is to provide a way to charge EVs without disrupting people's routines, and at the same time making it easy for landowners to join the EV revolution. Electricity is everywhere and Zest's mission is to make EV charging as accessible, convenient and stress free as possible. This is fully in tune with CIIF's central objective of scaling open-access, public EV charging networks for the UK's EV drivers."

Zest's new CEO, Robin Heap, said the company would aim to make it easy for landowners to undertake EV installations. "Customer experience is at the centre of everything we do," he said. "Our commercial proposition is a proven successful solution for landowners who want to cater for the increasing numbers of EV drivers visiting their properties. Zest removes the major worries for site hosts, such as significant capital outlay, unpredictable utilisation rates, and having to operate and maintain the hardware and software systems."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Green and tonic: Fever-Tree UK mixers go carbon neutral

'Why wait?' Grosvenor brings forward its carbon neutral goal by five years

Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Why Ford is bullish on domestic EV manufacturing

08 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

05 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Making building green: Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment

07 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

06 October 2021 • 6 min read

More on Haulage

Net zero road, rail, shipping and flight is targeted within 30 years | Credit: iStock
Transport

Transport Decarbonisation Plan: A guide to the government's routemap for net zero transport

The government has provided its more comprehensive plan yet for fully decarbonising transport by 2050 - here is an all you need to know guide for green businesses

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 July 2021 • 13 min read
The Transport Decarbonisation Plan targets net zero aviation, rail, cars and trucks by 2050
Policy

Government targets net zero planes, roads and railways in 'landmark' green transport strategy

Long-awaited Transport Decarbonisation Plan aims to make public transport, walking and cycling 'natural first choice' for UK journeys

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 July 2021 • 8 min read
Volvo is set to launch three electric truck models next year | Credit: Volvo Trucks
Transport

Government revs up Transport Decarbonisation Plan with proposed diesel truck ban, but will it go far enough?

Details of Transport Decarbonisation Plan revealed to Financial Times, as separate report suggest ministers are continuing to lock horns over the best way to introduce new carbon pricing mechanisms

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 July 2021 • 8 min read