EO Charging to power up Tesco's EV electric vehicle fleets

EO Charging has secured a major deal to provide and manage electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at Tesco's sites, as the supermarket prepares to roll out a fully electric delivery fleet by the end of 2028, the EV technology solutions company today announced.

EO is to support the first phase of the fleet's electrification by installing and managing charging infrastructure at five sites across the UK. Tesco sites in Lakeside, Oxford, Glasgow, and Enfield are to receive more than 200 AC fast chargers and five DC rapid chargers to serve everyday charging requirements and for emergency use during quick turn-around times, according to EO. Tesco has already begun the rollout of its electric fleet, introducing 30 vans this year ahead of plans to introduce 150 more in 2022.

"Tesco is one of the largest and most important businesses in the UK so it's a privilege to play a part in its transition to electric vehicles as part of its decarbonisation strategy," said Charlie Jardine, founder and CEO of EO. "Our focus is now to help the business optimise its fleet performance and provide round the clock support and ongoing maintenance of their charging infrastructure."

EO, which provides charging services for the EV fleets of leading companies such as Amazon, Sainsbury's, and DHL, said it will provide consultation on charging hardware, year-round support and maintenance for charging infrastructure, and management of the infrastructure through its EO Cloud software platform.

EO Cloud aims to track and manage charge scheduling, site load management, vehicle telematics integration, and energy data analytics, with the company claiming the functionality can reduce infrastructure installation costs and optimise fuel costs per vehicle.

The news follows EO's recent partnership with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp, which is set to see EO become a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

In other EV charging industry news, private equity fund manager Zouk Capital and the Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund today announced an initial £30m investment to launch a new public EV charging company called Zest that will support the establishment of a network of rapid chargers close to parking spots that people use for 30 minutes or more.

"Zest is deploying its charging network in locations such as shopping centres, car parks, restaurants, city centres where people regularly park their cars for extended periods of time," said Massimo Resta, partner at Zouk Capital. "The idea is to provide a way to charge EVs without disrupting people's routines, and at the same time making it easy for landowners to join the EV revolution. Electricity is everywhere and Zest's mission is to make EV charging as accessible, convenient and stress free as possible. This is fully in tune with CIIF's central objective of scaling open-access, public EV charging networks for the UK's EV drivers."

Zest's new CEO, Robin Heap, said the company would aim to make it easy for landowners to undertake EV installations. "Customer experience is at the centre of everything we do," he said. "Our commercial proposition is a proven successful solution for landowners who want to cater for the increasing numbers of EV drivers visiting their properties. Zest removes the major worries for site hosts, such as significant capital outlay, unpredictable utilisation rates, and having to operate and maintain the hardware and software systems."