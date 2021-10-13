Atkins and the case for the 'Energy System Architect'

The UK's energy system in 2050 will run at a scale and complexity that requires a level of nationwide management, development, and design that does not exist today, according to two leading engineers from project management giant Atkins.

Speaking at last month's Net Zero Festival, Darren McClure, who is both a Chartered Civil Engineer at Atkins and Chair of the Institution of Civil Engineers' Expert Panel for Energy, outlined the huge changes that are set to occur across the UK energy systems over the coming decades as the economy transitions towards net zero emissions. "The system in 2050 will be an interdependent mix of wind, solar, hydrogen, gas, carbon capture and storage, biomass, nuclear and a whole host of other technologies," he explained. "If we're going to have wind, we're going to need a back-up such as gas or nuclear and, if we're going to have gas, we're going to need carbon capture and storage. All these projects are going to rely upon each other."

McClure argued that delivering this complex new grid would require the emergence of an Energy System Architect capable of tracking and managing the interdependence between different generating assets, smart grid technologies, and end users. "Right now [these energy sources] are operating in isolation; right now, there's no joined up plan and there's nobody in charge of co-ordinating these projects," he warned. "There's nobody making decisions now to ensure that the system we build actually works."

McClure's colleague, Graduate Electrical Engineer Anna Muir, said that in addition to managing this growing complexity the UK would need to operate at twice its historic maximum building rate for new generating capacity if is to deliver the level of clean power needed by 2050, which could reach as high as three times the current 60GW peak demand seen today. The need for new capacity is further complicated by the fact that almost the entire current generating fleet of gas power plants, nuclear reactors, and wind turbines would need replacing with new assets by mid-century.

"For context, a power station will usually produce around 1GW of electricity, powering around two million homes," Muir explained. "Hinkley Point C will generate around 3GW, while the entire UK offshore wind capacity is around 10GW, but more like 3GW due to the intermittent nature of wind.

"To meet future demand, we will have to build either the equivalent of three Hinkley Point 3 power stations every year between now and 2050 or three times the entire current UK wind capacity every single year."

Muir said the scale of what is required between now and 2050 can be highlighted by the fact that Hinkley Point C is currently the largest construction project in Europe and it has taken the UK almost 20 years to build its current 10GW of off shore wind capacity.

McClure and Muir were speaking just days ahead of the government announcing a new target to deliver a fully decarbonised power system by 2035, which is expected to require a drastic ramping up of offshore wind, nuclear, and CCS development. However, Atkins' calls for the appointment of an energy system architect and supportive policies to enable a significant uptick in energy capacity deployment rates is indicative of concerns across the sector that reforms are required to drive the necessary investment and remove on-going barriers faced by project developers.

But despite the scale of the challenge, Muir insisted all the ingredients were in place for the UK to get started on transforming its energy system in pursuit of net zero emissions. "All the tools that we need are there to build what we need to build, we just need some guidance and a plan to get us there," she said.