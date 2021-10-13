Stark new report argues governments and businesses risk coming to COP26 with 'grievously undercooked' climate resilience plans
The Environment Agency has today published a sobering new report, warning the world is failing to adapt to escalating climate impacts, which are set to see sea levels rise by up 78cm by the 2080s at the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial