Revere: New restoration financing initiative for National Parks attracts corporate backing

The conversion of arable land into forests at South Downs National Park is one of the pilot projects being funded by Revere | Credit:Palladium
The conversion of arable land into forests at South Downs National Park is one of the pilot projects being funded by Revere | Credit:Palladium

Santander and Capita are among companies to pledge to new green funding platform which aims to raise £240m over the next decade

Major companies including Santander UK, Gatwick Airport, and Capita have pledged funds to support nature restoration projects across the UK's National Parks, as part of a new financing initiative designed by Palladium.

The global impact investment firm today announced the launch of Revere, a new project development financing initiative that has been created in partnership with UK National Parks to design nature restoration projects and raise private capital to fund them.

Revere aims to raise £240m by 2030 to enable a raft of peatland, woodland, wetland, and grassland restoration projects in all 15 of the UK's National Parks and has so far received funding from Santander UK, Gatwick Airport, Capita and Southern Co-op, with additional funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Defra. 

The restoration projects are designed to help combat climate change and biodiversity loss and will generate revenue by providing a range of ecosystem services, creating new income streams for farmers and landowners and additional funding for other Revere projects.

"As COP26 approaches, we want to remind the UK of the role that the National Parks can play in fighting the impacts of climate change and improving biodiversity," said Naomi Conway, development director of National Parks partnerships. "This pioneering private sector support will get us closer to achieving the scale and pace of nature restoration that the UK so urgently needs."

Pilot projects that Revere will initially fund include the restoration of peatland in the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland, the conversion of arable land into woodland in the South Downs National Park and New Forest National Park, and the restoration of habitats and improvement of natural flood barriers in the North Yorkshire Moors.

Commenting on the new fund, Jose Maria Ortiz, managing director of Palladium, said: "Taking effective action on climate change is urgent. In the short term, the answer is nature, while in the long term we need innovation. In both cases, investment at scale is necessary. There isn't time for small-scale interventions anymore. The time is now for bold investments in nature with potential risks, because the alternative is continuing to destroy our planet."

There are 15 National Parks in the UK, covering 10 per cent of Great Britain and containing 24 per cent of the UK's peatland of which around four fifths is degraded and unable to fulfil its carbon storage potential. Last month the Zoological Society of London warned that biodiversity loss should be treated in line with climate change and urged governments to tackle the two crises together to more effectively combat both issues.

Bea Tridimas

