Octopus Hydrogen partners with Innova Renewables to combine hydrogen and renewables sites

Octopus Hydrogen plans to build electrolysers at renewable energy sites to generate hydrogen | Credit:Octopus Energy
Octopus will build electrolysers at Innova's solar energy generation sites to produce hydrogen

Octopus Hydrogen has announced a new partnership with renewable energy company Innova and green energy consultancy Novus to build green hydrogen production facilities at a number of renewable energy sites under development across the UK.

Octopus Energy Group's hydrogen branch, Octopus Hydrogen will install electrolysers with up to 20MW of capacity, alongside compression and mobile hydrogen storage infrastructure at several of Innova's co-located solar and battery energy storage sites. The hydrogen production facilities will be directly connected to the on-site renewable energy generation and produce between 500 and 2,500kg of green hydrogen per day, which will be supplied to local businesses.

The roll out will support Innova and Novus' plans to build 4GW of solar, wind, and battery capacity across the UK in the coming years.

"This is an incredibly exciting step forward on the journey for Octopus Hydrogen," said Will Rowe, founder and CEO of Octopus Hydrogen. "Partnering with Innova and Novus will allow us to develop and establish our decentralised model for green hydrogen production in the UK."

The company expects the partnership to contribute an increase of 25 tonnes of hydrogen in the UK per day, enough to decarbonise over 500 long haul heavy goods vehicles.

"We need to see electrification wherever possible, for home heating and domestic cars, but we also need green hydrogen to help decarbonise the hard-to-abate parts of the transport sector," Rowe added.

Octopus Hydrogen said it would use optimisation software to manage the production of hydrogen, so that when the site exports at its full potential, hydrogen is produced at times when it can help balance the grid, which will also help to increase the amount of renewable generation on the grid by reducing curtailment and enabling renewable projects that would otherwise not have been commercially viable.

Commenting on the partnership, Robin Dummett, founder and managing director of Innova said: "Our partnership with Octopus Hydrogen is a key element in our strategy to develop renewable energy hubs across the UK and will help us accelerate the deployment of our 4GW pipeline."

Also welcoming the partnership, director of Novus, Ryan Adams, said: "Together with Octopus Hydrogen and Innova Renewables, we hope to begin making the green hydrogen economy a reality, demonstrating to both business and consumers that use of green hydrogen is not just a long-term vision but something available to them today." 

The news comes days after the International Energy Agency published a report warning that governments around the world must accelerate the development and deployment of hydrogen infrastructure to meet net zero goals. The report said that $1.2tr needed to be invested in hydrogen infrastructure over the the next decade, alongside policies that aim to close the price gap between carbon-intensive and low carbon hydrogen and expand the use of hydrogen across multiple sectors.

