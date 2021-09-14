Hitachi beefs up net zero strategy with ambitious new supply chain goals

clock • 2 min read
HS1 electric train at St Pancras station, London | Credit: Hitachi
Image:

HS1 electric train at St Pancras station, London | Credit: Hitachi

The company has pledged to meet net zero by 2050 in its external operations

Global technology and engineering giant Hitachi has this week announced it is to strengthen its net zero strategy by extending its goals for carbon neutrality to cover its entire value chain.

Building on its target to decarbonise its own operations in the next 10 years, the Japanese conglomerate said it would now also work to deliver a net zero emission value chain by 2050 at the latest.

The Tokyo-based company, which is a partner at the upcoming COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, said it had implemented new targets to reduce the environmental impact of its production, design stages, procurement and use of products and services, revising a previous target of 80 per cent reduction in value chain emissions by 2050.

The new targets will inform Hitachi's work, announced in July this year, to work with its suppliers to reduce emissions and establish green procurement guidelines that outline its process for investigating the environmental impact of its suppliers and ensuring certain toxic chemicals are not used in production.

The company will also invest ¥1.5 trillion (£10bn) over the next three years to develop technologies that improve efficiency, enable energy conservation, and utilise hydrogen to help its customers reduce their carbon impact.

"As a Principal Partner of COP26 and a social, purposeful business, we need to do much more than put our own house in order," said Alistair Dormer, chief environmental officer of Hitachi. "Green technology in a digital world is a real engine for growth and it's an exciting time to help cities, governments and companies cut carbon whilst accelerating our own potential as a climate change innovator."

Previously, Hitachi joined the UN's Race to Zero campaign, which calls on global actors to set net zero targets by 2050 in line with limiting global warming to under 1.5 degrees.  

The news comes just days after global consultancy giant PwC, beds brand SilentNight, parent company of Birds Eye Nomad Foods, and drinks giant Diageo announced last week that their climate targets had been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, a global framework for establishing climate targets in line with limiting global warming to under 1.5C.

Want to find out more about top businesses are responding to the net zero transition? Sign up now for a free pass to the Net Zero Festival 2021.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

She sells sea cells: Frozen food giant explores plans to bring cell-cultured seafood to European market

'Upskilling is crucial': Prime Minister hails launch of new Centrica green apprenticeships programme

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Five surprise technologies that can turbocharge the net zero transition

• 10 min read
03

Theresa May urges Conservative Party to seize 'golden opportunity' of net zero

• 6 min read
04

Mind the gap: Why ESG reporting at private companies is essential for achieving net zero

• 6 min read
05

British Airways taps BP biofuels to offset CO2 from flights between London and COP26

• 5 min read

More on Efficiency

The race is on to replace the UK's gas boilers, which will begin being phased out from 2025
Policy

'Wasteful and baffling': Government urged to stop funding gas boilers through fuel poverty grant scheme

All subsidies for heating systems that undermine the UK’s climate goals must come to an end, analysts warn

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

'No more business-as-usual': Are these the three guiding principles for building a commercially viable net zero business?

New report from the Climate Group and Oliver Wyman presents a 'blueprint for a commercially smart climate transition'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
An offshore oil production platform in North Sea | Credit: iStock
Investment

'Hypocrisy': Why top banks are getting slammed for working with Cambo oil field operators

ClientEarth warns banks that fail to cut ties with firms engaged in oil and gas development face myriad reputational, litigation, and transition-related risks

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read