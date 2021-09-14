Hitachi beefs up net zero strategy with ambitious new supply chain goals

Global technology and engineering giant Hitachi has this week announced it is to strengthen its net zero strategy by extending its goals for carbon neutrality to cover its entire value chain.

Building on its target to decarbonise its own operations in the next 10 years, the Japanese conglomerate said it would now also work to deliver a net zero emission value chain by 2050 at the latest.

The Tokyo-based company, which is a partner at the upcoming COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, said it had implemented new targets to reduce the environmental impact of its production, design stages, procurement and use of products and services, revising a previous target of 80 per cent reduction in value chain emissions by 2050.

The new targets will inform Hitachi's work, announced in July this year, to work with its suppliers to reduce emissions and establish green procurement guidelines that outline its process for investigating the environmental impact of its suppliers and ensuring certain toxic chemicals are not used in production.

The company will also invest ¥1.5 trillion (£10bn) over the next three years to develop technologies that improve efficiency, enable energy conservation, and utilise hydrogen to help its customers reduce their carbon impact.

"As a Principal Partner of COP26 and a social, purposeful business, we need to do much more than put our own house in order," said Alistair Dormer, chief environmental officer of Hitachi. "Green technology in a digital world is a real engine for growth and it's an exciting time to help cities, governments and companies cut carbon whilst accelerating our own potential as a climate change innovator."

Previously, Hitachi joined the UN's Race to Zero campaign, which calls on global actors to set net zero targets by 2050 in line with limiting global warming to under 1.5 degrees.

The news comes just days after global consultancy giant PwC, beds brand SilentNight, parent company of Birds Eye Nomad Foods, and drinks giant Diageo announced last week that their climate targets had been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, a global framework for establishing climate targets in line with limiting global warming to under 1.5C.

