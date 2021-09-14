End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

The beginning of the end for the global coal power industry may soon be in sight, with the pipeline for new projects around the world having shrunk by 76 per cent since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, according to a new analysis today.

Just over five years ago countries were planning to build hundreds of new coal power plants, but growing climate concerns, regulatory efforts, and the declining costs of renewable energy now means many of these projects have been officially cancelled, paused, or are unlikely to be built, according to an analysis from the E3G and Global Energy Monitor think tanks.

At present there are 44 countries with no plans to construct any new coal power plants, putting them in a position to join the 40 countries which have already pledged to stop building new facilities since 2015, a report by the climate NGOs calculates.

Moreover, it claims a further 16 countries only have one new coal power plant each in development, putting them just "one project away from a future without coal".

Report author Chris Littlecott, an associate director at E3G, said coal power was increasingly becoming economically unviable in many regions of the world, and urged governments to collectively state their intention to move from coal to clean energy ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

"The collapse of the global coal pipeline and the rise of commitments to 'no new coal' are progressing hand in hand," he said. "The economics of coal have become increasingly uncompetitive in comparison to renewable energy, while the risk of stranded assets has increased. Governments can now act with confidence to commit to no new coal."

The vast majority of the world's new coal project pipeline is being driven by just six countries, with China alone accounting for 55 per cent of proposed new plants, followed by India, Vietnam, Turkey, and Bangladesh, according to E3G. The remaining coal plant pipeline is spread thinly across a further 31 countries.

As such, the report estimates that action taken by just six countries worldwide to phase-out new coal projects and financing could remove a whopping 82 per cent of the world's remaining pipeline. For example, were China to follow the lead of East Asian neighbours Japan and South Korea in ending overseas coal finance, it would facilitate the cancellation of over 40GW of coal pipeline projects across 20 countries, according to E3G.

As one of the world's most carbon-intensive energy sources, putting an end to coal power as soon as possible is widely seen as critical to keeping global climate goals within reach. The UN estimates that the use of coal, which is the single largest contributor to global warming, needs to fall 79 per cent worldwide by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in order for Paris Agreement targets to be met.

Meanwhile, earlier this year the International Energy Agency (IEA) concluded that no new fossil fuel - coal, gas, or oil - extraction projects should be built after 2021 if the world is to stand a chance of limiting average temperature rise to 1.5C, which could avoid the most catastrophic climate impacts.

However, rapidly developing nations such as China and India are still heavily reliant on coal to power their economies and still have significant numbers of new plants earmarked for construction alongside ambitious renewable energy plans.

But UN Secretary-General António Guterres has repeatedly called on countries to commit to phasing out coal power, last year warning that "the coal business is going up in smoke" as investors increasingly abandon the energy source in favour of cheaper, cleaner alternatives such as wind and solar power.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma has also called for the upcoming Glasgow Climate Summit to be "the COP that consigns coal to history", with the UK is among a growing group of countries committed to phasing-out the high carbon energy source within the current decade.

The latest report comes ahead of the UN General Assembly and the High-Level Dialogue on Energy this week, where the UK is reportedly rushing to organise a last ditch diplomatic push to secure China's support for an ambitious agreement at the COP26 Climate Summit that would likely include new pledges to end coal financing.

Report co-author Christine Shearer, program director at Global Energy Monitor, said the upcoming climate talks in Glasgow were "an opportune time for the world's leaders to come together and commit to a world with no new coal plants, in line with what the science demands".

"New coal plants are incompatible with the international Paris climate agreement," she said. "The world's leading scientific bodies are clear: coal power needs to be essentially phased out in the next two decades to prevent dangerous climate change."