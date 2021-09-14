'The future is frightening': New study reveals climate anxiety widespread among young people

clock • 3 min read
In March 2019 over a million people around the world took part in school climate strikes | Credit:Creative Commons
Image:

In March 2019 over a million people around the world took part in school climate strikes | Credit:Creative Commons

New survey reveals over half of children around the world are extremely worried about climate change

A new study into climate anxiety in children and young people across the world has revealed that 45 per cent of respondents say climate anxiety is affecting their daily lives, while three quarters believe...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Advertising Industry to host global net zero summit alongside COP26

Study: Only one US power company has approved science based targets

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Mind the gap: Why ESG reporting at private companies is essential for achieving net zero

• 6 min read
03

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
04

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
05

Net Zero Festival launch: In pictures

• 2 min read

More on Climate change

Ad Net Zero will celebrate its first birthday next door to COP26 | Credit:Advertising Association
Climate change

Advertising Industry to host global net zero summit alongside COP26

Ad Net Zero unveils new online training course for advertising professionals and announces plan to host a Global Summit to reassert advertising industry support for the transition to net zero emissions

Bea Tridimas
clock • 3 min read
Downtown Miami skyline | Credit: iStock
Climate change

Can the first US 'chief heat officer' build a model for future resilience?

The chief heat officer’s responsibilities include education, disaster response training and infrastructure that considers extreme heat alongside other public health safety considerations

Angely Mercado, GreenBiz
clock • 6 min read
Over £40 million invested in companies at risk of deforestation | Credit:Greg Armfield WWF-UK
Climate change

UK financiers accused of directly funding companies that threaten rainforest

WWF report calls on government to implement due diligence procedures for the finance sector to help tackle exposure to deforestation risks

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read