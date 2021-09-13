Pump it up: Campaigners warn UK must accelerate heat pump installations or risk lagging behind European neighbours

The UK is lagging behind other European countries in the sale and installation of heat pumps, according to a new analysis from campaign group Greenpeace.

Of 21 countries assessed, the UK came joint last with Hungary in heat pump sales, with just 1.3 pumps sold per 1,000 households last year. It was also ranked second to last in terms of installations, with just 10 installations per 1,000 households.

Greenpeace UK, the leading environmental NGO, analysed data from the European Heat Pump Association to assess the UK's progress in installing heat pumps compared to its neighbours.

Heat pumps are widely regarded as a critical technology for decarbonising buildings and the UK government has set a target to install 600,000 heat pumps at year by 2028.

However, Greenpeace's analysis shows the UK installed 60 times fewer heat pumps than Norway, which installed and sold the most pumps per household. UK sales were also 10 times lower than in France and three times lower than in Poland, while installations were 30 times fewer than in Estonia and five times fewer than in Lithuania.

As such, Greenpeace is calling on the government to introduce policies that accelerate the rollout of heat pumps, such as grants, loans, and tax incentives, warning the UK is at risk of a "missed opportunity" to create new jobs and boost economic growth.

"We perform better in Eurovision than we do decarbonising our homes, and that's saying something," said Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK. "Without these measures, which many of our European neighbours already have in place, we'll fall further behind on the 'green homes' leaderboard. But more importantly we'll fail to remove emissions from homes fast enough to meet our legally-binding climate obligations."

Greenpeace want to see policies introduced that would not disadvantage low-income families while enabling a phase out of gas boiler installations during the 2030s.

It is looking to the government to consider its recommendations ahead of the highly anticipated Heat and Buildings Strategy, which is set to be released in the coming weeks and should set out the government's plans for decarbonising homes.

The organisation estimates public investment of over £4bn in support of heat pump installations, with a further £7bn to help finance energy efficiency measures could revolutionise the heat pump and green retrofit industry and make the UK a leader in the adoption of gree heating technologies.

The analysis ramps up the pressure on the government to overhaul its green building strategy following a damning National Audit Office report last week, which accused Ministers of badly mishandling the recent Green Home Grants scheme, which offered households vouchers to help install energy efficiency measures but was then unceremoniously scrapped amidst reports of administrative delays.

The government is reportedly poised to boost the budget for its Clean Heat Grant scheme, which is due to launch next year, in a bid to stimulate the market for heat pumps. But the Heat and Buildings Strategy had been repeatedly delays amidst reports of a stand-off between Number 10 and the Treasury over how to fund the proposed package, fuelling fears that the finalised plans could prove to be under-powered.

Greenpeace's report follows a similar analysis last week from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank, which revealed the UK has only installed six per cent of the heat pumps needed to meet the Climate Change Committee's (CCC) recommended level of deployment for 2028.

The UK is also falling behind on other energy efficiency measures, the research revealed, having installed just nine per cent of the cavity wall insulation, three per cent of the loft insulation, and two per cent of the solid wall insulation needed to meet the CCC's targets.

The IPPR called on the government to accelerate financial support for green measures, suggesting £6bn a year should be invested over the next decade into a GreenGo scheme, which would provide financial support and advice for retro-fitting homes with green energy efficiency instalments.

Luke Murphy, head of the IPPR Environmental Justice Commission, said: "The government must not repeat the mistakes of previous green home schemes, and instead go big with a scheme that truly flips the dial on home decarbonisation.

"In its forthcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy the government must stump up the cash, set robust standards, support skills development, and communicate, communicate, communicate, if the UK is to be successful on the home front on the climate crisis."

In response to the Greenpeace report, a spokesperson from the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, confirmed that the government's plans for rolling out heat pumps would be outlined in the upcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy.

"As set out in the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan, we are committed to greatly accelerating the UK's deployment of heat pumps from around 35,000 this year, to 600,000 a year by 2028," they added. "We are confident that the upfront costs will fall in the coming years, and we will look to help the market drive down these costs.

"We will set out how this will be achieved in the forthcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy, with fairness and affordability for both households and taxpayers at the heart of our plans."