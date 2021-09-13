UK government calls for 'absolute zero' target for international shipping industry

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has called for the international shipping industry to adopt a new 'absolute zero' emissions target for 2050, ahead of today's launch of London International Shipping Week.

The shipping industry nominally has a net zero emissions target adopted through the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), but the global body and wider industry has faced fierce criticism from environmental groups and some governments who accuse it of failing to come forward with a credible decarbonisation strategy and sufficiently ambitious climate policies.

Shapps intervention raises the prospect of the industry moving beyond a net zero emission target that could rely on carbon offsets and adopting an absolute zero target that would require the wholesale adoption of emerging zero emission ships.

The UK government hopes the proposed target can be debated at the next meeting of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee in November, which is set to discuss how to accelerate the decarbonisation of the industry.

"As a maritime nation with a rich history, and host of COP26 this year, we are proud to be at the forefront of the greener era for maritime, charting an international course for the future of clean shipping," Shapps said. "I'm incredibly excited by the changes happening in this sector, with the speed of progress highlighted by the prospect of zero emission commercial vessels in UK waters in the next few years and green Channel crossings within a decade.

"Taking action now allows us to lead the charge on this global shift, creating highly skilled jobs for British workers and shaping the landscape for what clean shipping and trade will look like for future generations."

The proposal follows the recent publication of the UK's Transport Decarbonisation Plan which sets out the government's plans to decarbonise the country's entire transport system, including proposals to launch zero-emission ships for commercial use by 2025.

The government will also use this week's conference to announce the winners of a £20m Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, which was launched as part of the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution last November.

In addition, the week's events will include a Ministerial roundtable that invites industry leaders to discuss how the UK can decarbonise and 'level up' its coastal environments, while Maritime Minister Robert Courts is set to launch a new £55m cruise terminal at the Port of Southampton, which boasts a solar panelled roof and shore power connectivity to allow hybrid boats to plug in.

The latest announcements were praised by Maritime UK chair, Sarah Kenny, who said "the government's leadership on global shipping targets will be welcomed across the sector".

"The UK is the natural home for maritime business and will play a pivotal role in helping this most global of sectors to decarbonise," she said. "There are already fantastic technologies being developed and deployed here, and the industry is determined that these accelerate in close partnership with government. The UK will rise to the challenge and, in doing so, create tens of thousands of green jobs in coastal communities across the UK .

"International challenges require international solutions and it's right government seeks to lead regulatory action here in London. We can play a leading role in driving change globally and this starts at London International Shipping Week."

However, the UK government faces a daunting challenge convincing other nations to adopt an 'absolute zero' emissions target for shipping.

A growing number of large shipping operators are ramping up investment in zero emission technologies, with industry giant Maersk recently placing a mahor order for eight container vessels that can run on green methanol.

However, attempts to deliver strong carbon pricing policies or more robust emissions standards for ships have been repeatedly stymied at the IMO by a handful of nations that fear a more rapid transition to cleaner vessels would push up costs across the industry.