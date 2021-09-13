Now is the time to ensure digitalisation drives greener behaviour

Bruno Oberle, IUCN, and Janet Sarah Neo, Lazada Group
clock 13 September 2021 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Credit: iStock

E-commerce, consumer goods and services firms must work together to encourage and incentivise green consumer behaviour, write Bruno Oberle from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Lazada's Janet Sarah Neo

The global economy as a whole may have contracted as a result of Covid-19, but one aspect has massively accelerated: digitalisation. According to a study by McKinsey, companies have accelerated the digitisation...

