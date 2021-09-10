Global offshore wind industry tipped for post-pandemic boom

Bea Tridimas
clock 10 September 2021 • 3 min read
Governments must step up offshore wind ambitions to reach net zero targets
Image:

Governments must step up offshore wind ambitions to reach net zero targets

Global Wind Energy Council predicts significant growth this year for offshore wind sector, but argues policy moves could unlock more rapid progress

The global offshore wind industry installed 6.1GW of capacity in 2020, but is now poised for rapid expansion throughout 2021 and beyond as coronavirus lockdowns start to ease around the world.

That is the main conclusion of a new report this week from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), which detailed how the offshore wind sector has demonstrated considerable resilience throughout the pandemic.

China led installations last year with more than 3GW of offshore wind grid connected in 2020, while the Netherlands and Belgium led installations in Europe, with 2.5GW and 706MW of new capacity, respectively.

The international trade association's first Global Offshore Wind Report also provides an outlook for future offshore wind capacity, predicting 2021 should see a record 12GW installed, with China alone providing 7.5GW of new installations. The surge in new installations stand in stark contrast to the past two years, which saw 6.24GW installed in 2019 and 6.1GW in 2020.

However, the report stresses that policy environments must improve if installations are to be accelerated and offshore wind is to play a full role in enabling net zero emissions targets. The report argues that the projected 235GW of new offshore wind capacity that is set to be installed in the next decade represents only 11 per cent of the capacity required to meet net zero emissions by 2050.

"The offshore wind industry continues to break records, reduce prices, and innovate to new heights and depths while creating significant industrial and socioeconomic benefits for countries capturing its potential," said Ben Blackwell, CEO of GWEC.

"But as the G20 recognised at its most recent summit, we are in a climate emergency and we can no longer be content with simply breaking records - the scale of growth we need to achieve for the future of our planet goes beyond anything we have seen before. The offshore industry believes they can meet this challenge, but there is a clear target and policy gap that countries need to fill for the industry to deliver."

Currently, the world has installed only two per cent, 35GW, of offshore wind capacity needed to reach net zero, estimated to be about 2,000GW by the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The 35GW of current offshore wind is saving around 62.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, the same as taking 20 million cars off the road, although this represents only 0.5 per cent of global electric capacity.

GWEC found that wind has the biggest growth potential of any renewable energy technology, but offshore targets and strategies already in place still only amount to 560GW of additional capacity across the world.

Asia will need to lead the installation of offshore wind, accounting for 40 per cent of the 2,000GW needed, according to Feng Zhao, head of Market Intelligence and Strategy at GWEC, while Europe and America follow, with 32 and 18 per cent of total capacity, respectively.

"While this may seem like a huge challenge, it is just a drop in the water compared to the 71,000 GW of technical offshore wind potential that exists in the world today and goes largely untapped," Zhao said.

Rebecca Williams, director of COP26 at GWEC, argued that more countries should introduce offshore wind policies ahead of COP26 to "show they are serious about renewables".

"This transition and the added benefits of jobs, investments and infrastructure aren't going to happen spontaneously - we need governments to commit to more ambitious targets and have long-term, clear policies to support this unprecedented growth for both fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind," she said. "Failure to do so not only means that countries miss out on massive economic benefits, but also that they miss out on of the most important solutions and opportunities we have to address the climate emergency today."

