'Beyond landfill packaging': Just Eat to trial reusable packaging service

Partnership with reusable packaging company CLUBZERO aims to tackle plastic pollution from food delivery sector

Just Eat has announced it is to trial reusable packaging across six of its takeaway providers in London over a three-month period, as the leading food delivery app looks to ramp up its waste reduction efforts.

The company has partnered with green packaging specialist CLUBZERO to test how reusable food boxes can work in the delivery sector, raising the possibility of the service being rolled out more widely across the Just Eat network of restaurants.

CLUBZERO partners with food retailers and caterers to provide recyclable packaging, which results in up to 50 per cent less CO2 than plastic coated boxes. The packaging is then collected via booking on the CLUBZERO app or dropped off at assigned locations so it can be re-used.

Customers ordering from Just Eat will have the option to choose reusable packaging when ordering from any of the six participating restaurants during the trial and will then be asked to return the packaging to CLUBZERO.

"We've already taken a number of positive steps to drive this change, from pioneering the use of seaweed sauce sachets and boxes to increasing the number of electric vehicles we use in food delivery," said Robin Clark, senior director of Global Partnerships and Sustainability at Just Eat Takeaway.com.

"We're excited to expand our work in this space by launching a new partnership with CLUBZERO to test a reusable packaging service in the UK. This trial will help us assess how best to roll the service out more widely so that with the support of both customers and restaurant partners, we can continue to tackle plastic pollution across the sector."

The new partnership follows a collaboration with Notpla, a biodegradable packaging company, which aims to create a compostable takeaway box made from seaweed, as part of the company's broader commitments to reducing its carbon footprint and tackling plastic pollution.

Safia Qureshi, founder and CEO of CLUBZERO, said the new service had the potential to significantly reduce single use plastic. "We're giving consumers the right to choose an alternative to single-use packaging," she said. "In the same way as we've seen choices for consumers beyond meat and beyond dairy, we're giving consumers the option beyond landfill packaging."

