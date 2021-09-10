Supermarkets warned to ready themselves for plastic-related lawsuits

Cecilia Keating
clock 10 September 2021 • 2 min read
Food manufacturers and retailers could face legal action if they fail to tackle their reliance on plastic, according to ClientEarth

Supermarkets and fast-moving consumer goods companies that fail to act to reduce their reliance on plastic are opening themselves up to the risk of litigation, environmental lawyers have warned.

In a report published this week, environmental law charity ClientEarth said the companies most responsible for the single-use plastics market are at increasing threat of legal action due to a failure to "recognise, report and act" on the risks associated with the polluting material.

The report argues that awareness of plastic-related risk remains limited among so-called 'Big Food' companies, despite reliance on the material posing significant reputational, litigation, and transition risks to firms and their investors.

"The companies behind many of our household brands are treating the plastics crisis as a PR problem, rather than a serious and escalating business risk," said ClientEarth plastics lawyer Rosa Pritchard. "Big Food is facing major financial headwinds and yet many are not disclosing the looming financial impacts of their reliance on plastic to investors - something they are legally required to do. This omission puts them at risk of legal action."

Plastics pose a triple threat to human and environmental health. Not only does the production of plastic from fossil fuels release substantial greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, but the material also contributes to huge amounts of waste that can damage marine and land ecosystems. Meanwhile, there is growing evidence plastics can impact human health through exposure to plastic particles themselves and associated chemicals.

ClientEarth warned a whole new area of legal risk was opening up as consumers, regulators, and NGOs turned their attention to the various impacts of plastic pollution and plastic-related 'greenwashing'.

For example, in July campaigners filed a law suit against the Coca Cola Company in the District of Columbia Superior Court in the US on the grounds that the drinks giant markets itself as sustainable whilst being responsible for more plastic pollution than any other company. And in January chemicals companies DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva agreed to pay out tens of millions of dollars in a class action law suit over the contamination of drinking water with toxic substances known as PFAOs.

As such, ClientEarth this week urged investors, asset managers, and financial advisors to push food retailers and consumer goods giants to provide greater transparency, more ambitious targets, and more effective policies to manage plastic-related risks.

"Investors and other financial institutions have a huge amount of leverage with Big Food," said Pritchard. "They could demand better performance from businesses on their plastic strategies, or decide to invest elsewhere to avoid plastic-related business risks - as they too are not immune to serious financial consequences."

