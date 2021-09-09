UK-Australia trade deal: Anger grows at decision to water down climate pledges

Green groups and opposition MPs have responded angrily to news the UK government has agreed to drop binding climate targets from the planned UK-Australia trade deal, accusing Ministers of "a massive betrayal of our country and our planet".

Sky News reported yesterday that it has seen emails that show Ministers agreed to remove a specific reference to the temperature goals contained in the Paris Agreement from the trade deal.

The email from a senior official at the Cabinet Office states: "As flagged in my note to [Brexit Secretary] Lord Frost, the Business and Trade Secretaries were due to speak yesterday. We haven't yet seen the formal read out, but we understand the conversation took place and the Business Secretary has agreed that, in order to get the Australia FTA [free trade agreement] over the line, DIT can drop both of the climate asks (ie on precedence of Multilateral Environmental Agreements over FTA provisions and a reference to Paris Agreement temperature goals.)"

The trade deal is expected to include a reference to the Paris Agreement, which Australia is a signatory to. But environmental campaigners accused the government of drastically reducing the pressure on Australia to come forward with a climate strategy that was in line with the temperature goals of the international climate accord.

Australia is one of a handful of industrialised nations not to set an overarching net zero target and has been repeatedly accused of failing to come forward with a credible decarbonisation strategy.

At the same time, the UK government has repeatedly stressed it plans to deliver a "green Brexit" and that subsequent trade deals would not water down environmental standards. The UK-EU trade deal did contain a provision that would trigger the suspension of the agreement if either side breaches its commitment to the Paris Agreement. However, concerns have remained widespread among environmental groups that trade deals that fail to embed robust climate and environmental conditions could undermine both the Paris Agreement and the UK's domestic standards.

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed the decision to drop UK 'climate asks' from the planned agreement, warning it would weaken the UK's position as host of the COP26 Climate Summit.

"This latest revelation underscores yet again that this greenwashing government cannot be trusted on climate," he said. "With COP26 round the corner, the government should be flexing every political muscle to ensure the summit is a success.

Australia is one of the world's biggest polluters and key to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. But rather than piling pressure on them, the Government has simply rolled over. This government is pursuing trade deals at the expense of our farmers and now our climate targets. This is simply a massive betrayal of our country and our planet."

Greenpeace's John Sauven offered a withering assessment of the government's decision, warning that it set a dangerous precedent for future trade deals with other carbon intensive nations.

"The UK government pledged to embed the environment at the very heart of trade, including supporting the Paris Agreement on climate and zero deforestation in supply chains," he said. "Signing an Australian trade deal with action on climate temperature commitments secretly removed is the polar opposite of everything Boris Johnson publicly pledged and rips the heart out of what the agreement stands for.

"It will be a race to the bottom, impacting on clean tech sectors and farmers' livelihoods. There should be a moratorium on trade deals with countries like Australia until they improve on their weak climate targets and end deforestation. At the moment the public and parliament are being duped by the Prime Minister into thinking this deal is great for Britain when in reality nothing could be further from the truth."

He added that the revelations also highlighted the urgent need for greater public scrutiny of future trade deals. "What's also clear is that the government's promise of public consultation and updates on the progress of the negotiations are completely inadequate," he said. "It's time parliament demanded proper scrutiny for trade deals."

Sam Lowe, trade expert at the Centre for European Reform, told Sky News the government had made a choice to expedite the passage of the trade deal, rather than push for more robust environmental conditions.

"Australia doesn't want the trade deal to be made conditional to their membership of Paris Agreement, so essentially it doesn't want to be held to account in the event it doesn't do what it says it does in relation to the agreement," he said. "It has made commitments to reduce its carbon emissions over a number years, but there is a suspicion it doesn't have much intention to do so, as the economy is quite reliant on coal, and its politicians are sceptical of climate change. So it doesn't want to have a binding international obligation that will require it to go through with this."

However, a government source told the broadcaster that the government had secured a specific reference to the Paris Agreement in the trade deal, and as such it would incorporate climate-related safeguards.

"The final text of the agreement will contain a commitment to address all the Paris climate goals - so therefore implicitly includes temperature," they said. "It's also the first time Australia will have ever included climate provisions in a trade deal. And includes various clauses for tackling emissions and so forth.

"There is a dedicated climate chapter which includes a substantive stand-alone article on climate change, where both parties affirm their commitment to address climate change, including under UNFCCC and Paris frameworks and recognition of the importance of achieving Paris/UNFCC goals, by implication, this covers the three main goals of Paris."