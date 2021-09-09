Shapps app: New government-backed app to help drivers make switch to EVs

The government has today marked the launch of World EV Day with the launch of a new app designed to help drivers explore making the switch to a plug-in vehicle.

Called EV8 Switch, the free app was developed with the support of £2.7m of funding from the UK Space Agency. It aims to use satellite technology to track a user's car journeys and calculate how much money they could save by switching from a petrol or diesel model to an electric vehicle (EV).

The technology will also provide users with data on the carbon savings and air quality improvements they could deliver by making the switch to a zero emission model.

And in addition, the technology can calculate which EVs would be the most suitable for individual drivers based on their current vehicle use, providing them with information on how close their nearest chargepoints are, and which journeys can be completed without the need to top-up en-route.

"This World EV Day, I want to not only provide easy access to the tools that people need to feel confident about making the switch, but also to make sure that chargepoints are accessible, affordable and recognisable," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

"That's why we have already committed £1.3bn to accelerate the roll out of charging infrastructure up and down the country, and as we look forward to COP26 and beyond, our vision is that the UK is at the forefront of the zero-emission transport future, creating thousands of green jobs in the process."

The app, which is free to download from the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store, has been developed by EV8 Technologies and is also supported by NatWest Group.

The technology works by analysing 14 days' worth of real-world driving data to provide a 'switchability' score that highlights whether current EVs on the market would be a viable option.

Richard Forrest, EV8 chairman and senior partner at Kearney, urged drivers to try out the app. "Opting to drive an electric car reduces emissions substantially and EV8 Switch helps give drivers the confidence to go green," he said. "The app lets drivers make an informed decision, based on their individual driving needs. We encourage people to download EV8 Switch, take the 14 Day Challenge, and see for themselves exactly how an EV could work for them."

James Close, head of climate change at NatWest Group, said the new app would be useful for consumers and business alike. "By supporting the work of EV8 Technologies, we are offering a solution to help people and businesses understand their opportunity of going green," he said.

Alongside the launch of the app, the government today also announced an extension to a £50m fund to install EV chargepoints, which will allow small businesses such as B&Bs gain access to the Workplace Charging Scheme. And it confirmed that people in leasehold and rented accommodation were now eligible for the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme, which should encourage more people to install home chargers.

In addition, the Department for Transport announced that it had teamed up with Electrifying.com to produce a new Beginners' Guide to Going Electric, to help drivers understand what is involved in switching to an electric car.

"We know that switching to an electric car can be a daunting prospect with a host of new information to absorb and jargon to cut through," said founder of Electrifying.com Ginny Buckley. "But it's not as complicated as it may seem and our research shows that once you've gone electric you won't want to go back to a petrol or diesel car. We're delighted to have teamed up with the Government to help clear the air for drivers with a straightforward, unbiased and jargon-free guide for World EV Day."

In related news DHL Express used World EV Day to announce plans to add 320 more electric vans to its fleet by the end of 2022. The company already operates 50 new electric vans and a further 50 are to be introduced before the end of the year, with 220 more due to join its UK-wide fleet before the end of 2022.

"We're delighted to be able to announce the next step in our electrification journey with these new best-in-class vehicles," said Richard Crook, Director of Fleet at DHL Express. "Both our vehicle and as importantly our driver training roll-out plans are now picking up speed as we start to electrify our fleet across the UK. Many of the UK's major cities are working hard to reduce emissions and improve air quality and we plan to play a major part in supporting this. Long term we're also investing in charging infrastructure so we can continue to expand our green fleet."

Meanwhile, Octopus Energy's Electric Juice Network today announced that it has passed the 100,000 charger milestone and now boasts 112,000 chargers around the world.

The Electric Juice network, which allows drivers to charge on a range of different operator networks using a single app or card with payment then made through their Octopus Energy account, now stretches to the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and has even started to reach Malaysia and Morocco.

"It's a testament to the team behind it that the EJN has gone from 0 chargers to over 100,000 in just over a year since we launched, and we're over the moon to be able to share this milestone on World EV Day," she said. "We already have a range of great partners on the network, but we're always on the hunt for even more to join and help create better access to charging infrastructure, which in turn makes it easier for petrol car drivers to consider electric vehicles. Our EJN users can already do significant cross country road trips throughout Europe, and someday soon they might be able to travel by Electric Juice anywhere in the world."

The flurry of announcements came just days after the latest auto industry sales data confirmed sales of plug-in vehicles continued to soar throughout August, with EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hybrids now commanding a market share of over 30 per cent.