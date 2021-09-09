'Slow reactions': Top investors launch new push to tackle chemical sector emissions

Bea Tridimas
clock 09 September 2021 • 2 min read
ShareAction launching $3.2 trillion investment group for sustainable funding in the chemical industry
Image:

ShareAction launching $3.2 trillion investment group for sustainable funding in the chemical industry

ShareAction aims to boost climate change investment across the chemicals sector, warning an industry that is responsible for six per cent of emissions must step up decarbonisation efforts

Campaign group ShareAction has today announced the launch of a new group of investors boasting $3.2tr of assets under management, which will ramp up pressure on the chemicals sector to accelerate its decarbonisation efforts.

The NGO said the coalition of top investors would work to adopt a series of recommendations set out in a new report today, which aim to mobilise increased green investment in the chemicals industry.

The new research suggests it is possible to fully decarbonise chemical production by 2050, challenging the view that the sector is inherently difficult to decarbonise and arguing that such perceptions have led to relatively low levels of investment in clean technologies across the industry.

The report warns that the sector largely lacks credible net zero transition plans, with many of the solutions proposed by industry players focused on nascent and fossil fuel-based technologies such as blue hydrogen or carbon capture and storage.

Moreover, the report highlighted how only two of 20 chemical companies having Science Based Targets initiative approved goals to date.

Despite this relatively slow progress, the chemicals sector has faced limited pressure from the growing numbers of net zero-committed investment firms. ShareAction said that the chemicals sector "has been largely untouched by shareholder engagement". For example, CA100+, the world's largest investor initiative on climate change, lists just seven chemicals companies on its focus list of 167 companies. And just two of those - Air Liquide and LyondellBasell Industries - saw any public discussion of climate change at their AGMs this year.

As such ShareAction hopes the new investor group can ramp up pressure on chemicals firms to come forward with credible decarbonisation targets and plans and embrace emerging clean technologies such as green hydrogen or methanol.

Investors signed up to the group include major players such as EOS at Federated Hermes, Barrow Cadbury Trust, EdenTree Investment Management, Jesuits in Britain, NN Investment Partners, and Sarasin & Partners.

Joanne Beatty, Engager and chemicals sector lead, EOS at Federated Hermes, said: "In our view 2021 will be seen as a tipping point for investor engagement on climate action, with greater focus shifting towards neglected sectors such as chemicals, which is vital to accelerate company progress on the climate transition."

