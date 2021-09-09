'It pays to be green': New study reveals how eco-labels help boost seafood companies' share prices

Seafood companies that are certified with an eco-label can see their market value increase, according to new research published today in the academic journal Marine Resource Economics by the University of Cantabria in Spain.

The research analysed the impact on a company's share price after achieving the Marine Stewardship Councils' (MSC) Chain of Custody Standard to see if the benefits of obtaining an eco-label outweighed the costs of obtaining the certification.

The findings revealed that on average companies' share prices increased by over 2.5 per cent after certification. The average market value of the companies was $875.8m, meaning that the firms studied saw an average market value increase $23.12m 20 days after certification was secured.

The MSC blue tick label means that a company sells seafood that has been handled, processed, and packaged by organisations that have a Chain of Custody certificate. The MSC is a non-profit organisation in charge of setting science-based targets for sustainable fishing and seafood traceability across the world.

"The adoption of more sustainable practices in our oceans and seas is sometimes questioned by producers concerned with their companies' profitability," said Dr José Fernandez Sánchez, co-author of the paper and professor of economics at the University of Cantabria. "The findings of this research should help resolve the dichotomy between economy and environment.

"The results we have found allow us to state that investors respond positively to sustainable schemes in fisheries, producing a gain for the companies in the financial markets. This confirms our hypothesis that 'it pays to be green'."

The research, which is the first of its kind, compared the market value of MSC certified companies from the day of certification with 20 days after the label was awarded. It found that over the 20 days, the rate of abnormal returns increased from one per cent to 2.6 per cent and companies with lower profitability had a higher increase than average in their share price.

The increase in share price provides a further incentive for companies to achieve an MSC label, in addition to growing pressure from customers for firms to demonstrate they are taking steps to tackle overfishing.

Last year, the MSC published a guide for investors in the industry to promote investments in MSC certified fisheries that would both benefit businesses and the oceans.

Toby Middleton, head of market operations at the MSC said: "The investment community is increasingly taking environmental, social and governance (ESG) related factors into consideration when assessing the value of a company or industry and its potential to deliver future returns.

"However, finding reliable ways to assess a company's ESG performance can be a struggle. Investors are increasingly looking to impartial, independent and robust assessments, such as the MSC Chain of Custody and Fisheries Standards, to help them identify companies which are genuinely sustainable, and filter out those who are not. This research highlights to both seafood companies, and to investors, the very real benefits that can come from taking sustainability seriously."