Costa Coffee launches new vegan 'bacon' bap

A new Vegan Bac'n Bap will be available in Costa Coffee branches across the country from today, the coffee shop giant has announced, in the latest boost to the fast-expanding alternative meat market.

The bap consists of plant-based brand Naked without the oink bacon, made from a wheat and pea protein alternative, in a white bap with either Heinz ketchup or HP sauce.

It is the first savoury addition to the coffee chain's expanding vegan menu, which includes vegan bakes such as a gingerbread cookie, chocolate slice, rocky road and flapjacks, alongside vegan teas and coffees.

Costa has enlisted Martin Jordan, a look-alike of the celebrity chef Gordan Ramsey, to front the new Vegan Bac'n Bap as part of its "proud to be fake campaign" to promote the new range.

"At Costa Coffee we always look to challenge our alternative food offerings to provide as much choice for our customers as possible, and this breakfast alternative is very proud to be fake," said a spokesperson for Costa Coffee.

Costa released a video via their TikTok channel of Jordan dressed in chef's uniform to promote the new bap in response to a viral video of Gordan Ramsey berating the company's meat bacon bap at a Costa Drive-Thru for having only one rasher of bacon inside.

Mr Jordan said: "My impersonation skills and experience were put to the test filming the trial of the Vegan Bac'n Bap, along with a rare chance to film as myself in my day job, which brought a fun element to the whole project! We'll see whether Gordon agrees, as I'm no expert, but it tasted b****y good!"

Costa's chief competitor, Starbucks Coffee, launched a vegan breakfast sandwich earlier in the year, as part of a trend that has seen growing numbers of food-chains seek to expand the plant-based options on their menus.