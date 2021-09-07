New Lumo train service between London and Edinburgh to challenge short haul flights

Leading transport operator FirstGroup will today launch Lumo, a new electric train service running between London and Edinburgh, that will from October seek to challenge the market for short haul domestic flights between England and Scotland.

The long-distance train service will run along the East Coast Main Line, stopping at Newcastle, Morpeth, and Stevenage and will offer up to 10 services a day by next year. The first journey is set to go ahead on 25 October.

Tickets could cost as little as £14.90 one way, the company said, with 60 per cent of single fares available under £30. For the first month of travel, every ticket will be priced at under £20.

"Travelling by rail is already the greenest form of long-distance travel in the UK. Lumo will take this further, being the ‘greenest in class' with state-of-the-art electric trains and a service to match," said Helen Wylde, managing director of Lumo. "We have a commitment to finding greener, smarter and more comfortable ways to get people from A to B - and we welcome anyone's perspective on that."

Lumo has invested £100m in five Hitachi AT300 electric trains, similar to the Azuma trains used on the London North Eastern Railway service that currently serves the East Coast Main Line.

The company has also invested £15m on digital and IT infrastructure and aims to reduce waste by becoming a digital-first business, including through paper-less ticketing. And it will promote greener eating, with half of the food served on board plant-based, provided by high street brands, and available via a branded at-seat catering service, LumoEats.

In addition, passengers will be able to calculate the carbon impact of their journey, Lumo said, as it plans to publish its carbon emissions data regularly and have a carbon calculator available for passengers to compare their journey with other modes of travel.

Lumo expects to contribute £250m to the UK economy over the next 10 years, creating hundreds of jobs and enabling millions of additional low carbon passenger journeys.