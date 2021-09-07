New Lumo train service between London and Edinburgh to challenge short haul flights

Bea Tridimas
clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Electric train service to launch between London and Edinburgh this autumn | Credit:Lumo
Image:

Electric train service to launch between London and Edinburgh this autumn | Credit:Lumo

New travel service to operate five electric trains and charge passengers as little as £15 to get from London to Edinburgh

Leading transport operator FirstGroup will today launch Lumo, a new electric train service running between London and Edinburgh, that will from October seek to challenge the market for short haul domestic flights between England and Scotland.

The long-distance train service will run along the East Coast Main Line, stopping at Newcastle, Morpeth, and Stevenage and will offer up to 10 services a day by next year. The first journey is set to go ahead on 25 October.

Tickets could cost as little as £14.90 one way, the company said, with 60 per cent of single fares available under £30. For the first month of travel, every ticket will be priced at under £20.

"Travelling by rail is already the greenest form of long-distance travel in the UK. Lumo will take this further, being the ‘greenest in class' with state-of-the-art electric trains and a service to match," said Helen Wylde, managing director of Lumo. "We have a commitment to finding greener, smarter and more comfortable ways to get people from A to B - and we welcome anyone's perspective on that."

Lumo has invested £100m in five Hitachi AT300 electric trains, similar to the Azuma trains used on the London North Eastern Railway service that currently serves the East Coast Main Line.

The company has also invested £15m on digital and IT infrastructure and aims to reduce waste by becoming a digital-first business, including through paper-less ticketing. And it will promote greener eating, with half of the food served on board plant-based, provided by high street brands, and available via a branded at-seat catering service, LumoEats.

In addition, passengers will be able to calculate the carbon impact of their journey, Lumo said, as it plans to publish its carbon emissions data regularly and have a carbon calculator available for passengers to compare their journey with other modes of travel.

Lumo expects to contribute £250m to the UK economy over the next 10 years, creating hundreds of jobs and enabling millions of additional low carbon passenger journeys.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Less that one per cent of global aid spent on air pollution projects, despite escalating health crisis

Sustainable sleep: Silentnight commits to Science Based Targets initiative

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

03 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

02 September 2021 • 6 min read
05

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read

More on Rail

Charging ahead: How to make sure the electric vehicle transition is sustainable and just
Automotive

Charging ahead: How to make sure the electric vehicle transition is sustainable and just

Rachel Lee, University of Sheffield, The Conversation
clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read
Heat pumps are among the technologies the new green heating funding will support
Infrastructure

Green Heat Network Fund: Government launches £270m fund to boost low-carbon heating

The Green Heat Network Fund will replace the Heat Networks Investment Project from 2022 and aims to fund 10.3 megatons of carbon emission savings by 2050

Bea Tridimas
clock 07 September 2021 • 3 min read
Massive Attack will trial decarbonisation methods on their 2022 tour | Credit:Kristoffer Trolle via Creative Commons
Buildings

Massive Attack launch low-carbon roadmap for live music industry

Influential band confirms it is to trial decarbonisation methods on its next tour and work with Ecotricity to help music venues procure renewable energ

Bea Tridimas
clock 06 September 2021 • 2 min read