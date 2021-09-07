Park, Charge, and Ride: UK's first solar powered Park and Ride site opens in Leeds

Bea Tridimas
clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Leeds opens first solar powered Park and Ride in Stourton | Credit:West Yorkshire Combined Authority
Image:

Leeds opens first solar powered Park and Ride in Stourton | Credit:West Yorkshire Combined Authority

New Stourton site is the city’s third park and ride service, but is unique for being entirely powered by solar energy and utilising only electric buses

The first solar powered Park and Ride centre opens this week in Stourton, south Leeds, in a move that should reduce commuting times and costs while curbing congestion and pollution in the city centre.

The £38.5m project is the city's third Park and Ride site and will be powered entirely by solar panels and a battery storage system, which has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The Park and Ride will also use only zero-emission electric buses from First West Yorkshire, the region's largest bus operator, that will reach the city centre in 15 minutes. In addition, the site incorporates 26 electric vehicle (EV) charging points that will be powered by the solar array and battery.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said it was a "massive achievement" for Leeds to launch the country's first solar powered Park and Ride and she hoped commuters would take the opportunity to travel emission-free with the service. "This is a step forward in tackling the climate emergency and our wider aim of transforming the Leeds City Region into a net zero carbon economy by 2038," she added.

During the week of the site's launch, the Stourton Park and Ride will offer free bus fares for everyone. When fares are introduced next week, it will cost £3 for a return to the city centre and there will be a range of discounts and offers to incentivise more people to opt for low-carbon journeys.

The new site will serve people travelling to and from Leeds city centre and the south-east of Leeds and surrounding areas as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, a partnership of local councils, and Leeds City Council's joint programme to improve travel in Leeds.

Kim Groves, transport lead for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said the project would deliver multiple benefits to the city. "One aspect of the Stourton Park & Ride that can't be underestimated is the impact it will have on the local economy and businesses throughout the city," she said. "Enhanced public transport links will not only enable firms to attract high calibre staff from across the south and east of Yorkshire but also significantly improve the daily commute for those already employed in Leeds."

Stourton Park and Ride opens as the A61, the major road that runs through Leeds and connects Derby with North Yorkshire, undergoes improvements on its southbound stretch to prioritise bus routes and better facilitate cycling and walking.

Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for climate change, transport and sustainable development said: "The A61 (south) is close to completion and, combined with the bus lanes in place of what is a high traffic route into the city centre, will reward users of the park and ride with quick, hassle-free travel."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Less that one per cent of global aid spent on air pollution projects, despite escalating health crisis

Sustainable sleep: Silentnight commits to Science Based Targets initiative

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

03 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

02 September 2021 • 6 min read
05

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read

More on Solar

In the hot seat: Solar Energy UK's Chris Hewett on how solar can help deliver net zero buildings and businesses
Solar

In the hot seat: Solar Energy UK's Chris Hewett on how solar can help deliver net zero buildings and businesses

The CEO of Solar Energy UK sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the critical role the solar sector must play in the next chapter of the UK's net zero transition

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 August 2021 • 10 min read
The solar boom: Is it time for businesses to get onboard?
Solar

The solar boom: Is it time for businesses to get onboard?

More businesses need to explore installing onsite solar power if the UK is to meet its net zero targets, writes Valpy Fitzgerald from Drax

Valpy Fitzgerald, Drax
clock 23 August 2021 • 3 min read
Credit: Diageo
Solar

Diageo fires up plans for Fife solar farm

Drinks giant submits planning application for major on-site solar energy farm at its Leven packaging plant in Fife

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 August 2021 • 1 min read