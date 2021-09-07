Park, Charge, and Ride: UK's first solar powered Park and Ride site opens in Leeds

The first solar powered Park and Ride centre opens this week in Stourton, south Leeds, in a move that should reduce commuting times and costs while curbing congestion and pollution in the city centre.

The £38.5m project is the city's third Park and Ride site and will be powered entirely by solar panels and a battery storage system, which has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The Park and Ride will also use only zero-emission electric buses from First West Yorkshire, the region's largest bus operator, that will reach the city centre in 15 minutes. In addition, the site incorporates 26 electric vehicle (EV) charging points that will be powered by the solar array and battery.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said it was a "massive achievement" for Leeds to launch the country's first solar powered Park and Ride and she hoped commuters would take the opportunity to travel emission-free with the service. "This is a step forward in tackling the climate emergency and our wider aim of transforming the Leeds City Region into a net zero carbon economy by 2038," she added.

During the week of the site's launch, the Stourton Park and Ride will offer free bus fares for everyone. When fares are introduced next week, it will cost £3 for a return to the city centre and there will be a range of discounts and offers to incentivise more people to opt for low-carbon journeys.

The new site will serve people travelling to and from Leeds city centre and the south-east of Leeds and surrounding areas as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, a partnership of local councils, and Leeds City Council's joint programme to improve travel in Leeds.

Kim Groves, transport lead for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said the project would deliver multiple benefits to the city. "One aspect of the Stourton Park & Ride that can't be underestimated is the impact it will have on the local economy and businesses throughout the city," she said. "Enhanced public transport links will not only enable firms to attract high calibre staff from across the south and east of Yorkshire but also significantly improve the daily commute for those already employed in Leeds."

Stourton Park and Ride opens as the A61, the major road that runs through Leeds and connects Derby with North Yorkshire, undergoes improvements on its southbound stretch to prioritise bus routes and better facilitate cycling and walking.

Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for climate change, transport and sustainable development said: "The A61 (south) is close to completion and, combined with the bus lanes in place of what is a high traffic route into the city centre, will reward users of the park and ride with quick, hassle-free travel."