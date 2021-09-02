'Sharpening our commitment': BMW Group joins Race to Zero, announces science-based emissions goals

BMW Group has today become the second global auto giant inside a week to sign up to the UN's Race to Zero initiative, following hot on the heels of Nissan in pledging to accelerate its efforts to deliver net zero emissions.

The German auto manufacturer announced a series of measures designed to accelerate its decarbonisation efforts and curb its environmental impact, confirming it has had its targets to cut CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven by at least half by 2030 submitted to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"How companies are dealing with CO2 emissions has become a major factor when it comes to judging corporate action," said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the managing board of BMW AG. "The decisive factor in the fight against global warming is how strongly we can improve the carbon footprint of vehicles over their entire life span. This is why we are setting ourselves transparent and ambitious goals for the substantial reduction of CO2 emissions; these are validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative and will deliver an effective and measurable contribution."

He also highlighted how the company's new all-electric vehicle architecture - dubbed Neue Klasse - would be critical to meeting BMW's new emissions targets.

"With the Neue Klasse we are significantly sharpening our commitment and also committing ourselves to a clear course for achieving the 1.5 degree target," he said.

The new vehicle platform is due to launch in 2025 and is described by the company as "uncompromisingly electric, whether with battery power or hydrogen".

The move makes BMW one of the growing number of automakers that expect EVs to dominate the global market over the next 10 to 15 years. The company said that by 2030 it expects at least half of global BMW Group sales will be all-electric vehicles, with the MINI brand offering exclusively all-electric vehicles from the end of the decade.

The company today also stressed that the Neue Klasse would see BMW Group increase its use of recycled materials in a move designed to promote a better framework for establishing a market for secondary materials and curb emissions from vehicle production.

"2017 was the first time the world's population consumed more than 100 billion tons of resources within a single year - a trend which we in the automotive industry must also counteract," Zipse said. "This is a strategic issue, concerning not only ecological but also economic sustainability; the current development of commodity prices demonstrates the impact an industry that is dependent on limited resources must expect."

The company said the amount of secondary nickel used in the high-voltage battery contained in the BMW iX is already as high as 50 per cent, with the battery housing containing up to 30 per cent secondary aluminium - figures the firm is now working to improve further.

The focus on recycling raw materials and components is also accompanied by recent pilot projects to with BASF and the ALBA Group to increase the use of recycled plastics in cars, BMW said.

Over 3,000 businesses globally have now signed up to the UN-backed Race to Zero campaigns, which is calling on organisations around the world to set ambitious long term net zero goals and interim emissions reduction targets ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November.