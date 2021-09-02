UK and India announce $1.2bn green growth package

The UK and India have today agreed new plans to accelerate investment in low carbon infrastructure on the subcontinent, announcing the launch of a new Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI) India and unveiling plans to mobilise $1.2bn of green public and private sector investment in the coming years.

The moves were confirmed at the 11th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) today, where Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Indian minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman met to discuss the potential for joint green investment from the two countries as well as the UK and India's wider economic relationship.

As part of the talks the UK announced a $1.2bn package of public and private investment in green projects and renewable energy in India, while both governments backed plans for a new CFLI India group to help to further boost investment in sustainable infrastructure, such as wind and solar power projects.

The CFLI India venture aims to build on the existing CFLI group, which brings together financial institutions responsible for $6.2tr of assets and is led by UN special envoy on climate ambition and solutions Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg and the international financial firms signed up to the group will now work with financial institutions in India to further accelerate the flow of green capital into the country.

"Supporting India's green growth is a shared priority so I'm pleased that we've announced a $1.2bn investment package, and launched the new CFLI India partnership, to boost investment in sustainable projects in India as the UK gears up to host COP26," Sunak said.

"With trade negotiations also coming up, our agreement to be ambitious when considering services will create new opportunities in both markets, supporting jobs and investment in the UK and India."

The investment package includes $1bn from the UK's development finance institution in green projects in India and $200m of private investment that will go towards a joint Green Growth Equity Fund that invests in Indian renewable technology projects. Other financing comes from both governments and will be put towards companies that develop green technology solutions.

The latest announcements build on the launch earlier this summer of the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, which aims to guide collaboration between the two countries over the next 10 years in trade and financial matters, technological enhancement and security.

They will also be seen as an attempt to build support for an ambitious new climate agreement at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November, given India's position at the forefront of an alliance of developing economies that has repeatedly argued that richer nations need to honour their Paris Agreement commitment to provide at least $100bn of climate finance to poorer countries from 2020 onwards.

Observers have warned the Glasgow talks risk ending in deadlock if industrialised nations fail to ramp up their climate finance pledges - concerns that were further fuelled by the UK government's controversial recent decision to cut its Overseas Development Aid budget.