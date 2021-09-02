Amazon is to pay Brazilian farmers in the Amazon region to restore around 20,000 hectares of rainforest over the next three years, as part of a new nature-based climate solutions initiative it estimates could remove up to 10 million tonnes metric tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere by 2050.

Launched today in partnership with US non-profit The Nature Conservancy and the World Agroforestry Centre, the initiative aims to support around 3,000 smallholding farmers in the Brazilian Amazonian state of Pará to help restore degraded cattle pastures back into native forest.

Amazon said the Agroforestry and Restoration Accelerator would provide farmers with a sustainable source of income through the sale of cocoa and other crops, as well as experimenting with new approaches - such as through digital and satellite technologies - to support climate-friendly farming, monitor carbon removal, and expand markets for sustainable forest-based commodities.

Within three years, the initiative could restore native forest in the Amazonian region covering the equivalent land mass to the city of Seattle in the US, while also helping to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, according to the online retail and tech giant.

"Restoring the world's forests is one of the most meaningful actions we can take right now to address climate change, and it will require innovative solutions to be successful," said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. "We are proud to launch the Agroforestry and Restoration Accelerator in partnership with The Nature Conservancy to support solutions that prioritise high environmental integrity and strong community benefits. Amazon is looking forward to contributing our passion for innovation along with financial support to improve the livelihoods of local communities in Brazil, while helping to protect the planet for future generations."

The Amazon rainforest has faced a growing assault from loggers and livestock farmers looking to feed burgeoning global demand for soy, red meat, timber, and other products in recent years, with deforestation rates worsening since Jair Bolsonaro took over as Brazil's President in early 2019. Wildfires have also inflicted huge damage to the region with scientists warning forest loss could worsen as global temperatures increase, in turn leading to higher emissions.

As a result, there are growing fears that the rainforest - which is often dubbed the 'lungs of the world' and is home to a huge biodiversity of plants, animals and insects - could soon become a net emitter of carbon rather than a store, thereby further exacerbating the climate emergency.

The Brazilian state of Pará alone is home to around nine per cent of the word's tropical rainforest, but is facing "unprecedented rates of deforestation", losing around 3,300 acres every day over the last year, explained Jennifer Morris, CEO at The Nature Conservancy.

"Over the last 13 years, small farms in Pará - an area where slash-and-burn agriculture can seem like the only option - were responsible for an average of 40 per cent of the state's deforestation," she said. "For 20 years, The Nature Conservancy has worked with small farmers, community leaders, government officials, and Indigenous peoples to identify and implement win-win solutions, like agroforestry, that help people and nature thrive. This new partnership with Amazon will allow us to provide the resources and technical assistance needed to advance this program and demonstrate that regenerative agroforestry and carbon markets are viable business models for communities in the Amazon."

The latest initiative forms part of Amazon's Climate Pledge, through which the company is aiming to deliver net zero emissions by 2040, while encouraging other major companies and organisations to deliver similar decarbonisation plans.

Amazon said nature-based climate solutions had a critical role to play in avoiding the worst effects of climate change, arguing that governments and businesses alike could help to both reduce CO2 and remove it from the atmosphere by investing in such initiatives.

The firm is also investing in nature-based solutions outside of its own value chain through the Right Now Climate Fund, which supports the accelerator and other projects to restore degraded lands and improve livelihoods. Moreover, Amazon has joined the LEAF Coalition, a public-private initiative aimed at mobilising $1bn to protect the world's tropical rainforests.

Christiana Figueres, former UN climate chief and co-founder of Global Optimism - which helped launch the Climate Pledge - said the science was "unequivocal" that natural systems should be a priority for absorbing carbon from the atmosphere.

"Protecting standing ecosystems and restoring degraded land are critical as carbon mitigation strategies, especially over the next decade or two," she said. "Projects that achieve this to sustain both nature and the livelihoods of the local community are invaluable to the transformation needed to thrive well beyond the climate crisis."

However, some environmental groups have warned investment in nature based solutions that provide carbon offsets could detract from the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions at source, while a growing coalition of businesses and NGOs are calling on governments to introduce new standards and regulations to ensure nature-based offset projects deliver promised emissions reductions.

In related news, climate non-profit SilverLining this week announced a fresh collaboration with Amazon's Sustainability Data Initiative and the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) to run "the first ever full production climate model simulations on the cloud".

Harnessing Amazon Web Services technologies, the initiative aims to offer a new way to accelerate climate research and "a path towards democratising access to tools and information on our planet", according to SilverLining and Amazon.

"It is critical that we understand how our planet's climate is changing and how it will impact communities and business," said Hurst.