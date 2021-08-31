Thousands of hectares of vital peatland are set to be restored across England after five major projects secured a share of £16m in government funding, as part of a wider programme designed to boost biodiversity and support efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

Projects across Northumberland, Lancashire and Cumbria, Greater Manchester, the North Pennines, and Yorkshire Dales are all set to benefit from the funding, in addition to a project led by South West Water to restore blanket bogs in Cornwall, Devon, and Somerset, Defra announced late last week.

The funding forms part of the government's wider commitment to invest over £50m in peat restoration as it aims to deliver the restoration of approximately 35,000 hectares of peatland in England by the end of the current Parliament, potentially preventing the release of nine million tonnes of CO2.

"The projects being awarded funding today will bring about much-needed peatland restoration across the country," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "We have committed to triple our historic average annual peat restoration figures and these landscape-scale projects will provide a great contribution to achieving this and accessing the wealth of benefits healthy peatlands offer."

The move comes amid growing concern about the dire state of peatlands in the UK, which have suffered widespread degradation in recent decades driven by burning, grouse moor activities, and demand for peat for use in horticultural compost.

As well providing critical support for wildlife and biodiversity, while boosting water quality and bolstering flood resilience, peat bogs and fens are among England's biggest single natural carbon sinks, capable of locking up CO2 indefinitely when in a healthy condition. However, only around 13 per cent of England's peatlands are in a near-natural state, and recent studies indicate mant=y sites have become so degraded they are now thought to be a net emitter of carbon, rather than a sink.

Protecting and restoring peatlands is therefore increasingly seen as critical to meeting the UK's climate targets.

"Our peatlands exemplify the multiple benefits society can reap from healthy natural systems," said Natural England chair Tony Juniper. "They store a vast quantity of carbon, captured from the atmosphere by plants living long ago, they purify and store water, enabling rivers to run steady and clear while at the same time reducing flood risk.

"They are also wonderful wildlife habitats, supporting some of our most iconic species, and peat covers some of our most beautiful landscapes, including in the National Parks that we hope even more people will enjoy during the years ahead. By restoring peatlands, we can protect and increase all of these valuable benefits."

The move came in the same week as the government confirmed a wave of amendments to the Environment Bill designed to tackle water pollution and enhance nature, including a new overarching legal target to "halt the decline in species abundance by 2030".