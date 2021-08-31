UN hails end of leaded petrol as 'huge milestone for global health and our environment'

Toxic petrol additive has now officially been removed from sale in every country around the world following a near-two decades-long campaign
Leaded petrol is no longer officially being sold or used anywhere in the world, in a move hailed by the UN as "a huge milestone for global health and out environment" and an exemplar of successful multilateral...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial