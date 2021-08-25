Boost consumer protections ahead of green homes retrofit boom, consumer groups warn

The government must take urgent action to bolster public trust and confidence in the building decarbonisation agenda if it is to stand a chance of bringing the nation's carbon-intensive housing stock in line with its 2050 net zero emissions goal, a coalition of consumer and industry groups has today warned.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister this morning, Citizens Advice, Which?, the Aldersgate Group, and the Federation of Master Builders have urged the government to make the process of upgrading homes to make them low carbon and energy efficient as easy as possible for the public to engage with and understand.

The current consumer protection regime is "not ready" for the pace and scale of work needed to upgrade millions of UK homes, the organisations have warned, noting that previous energy efficiency schemes introduced by the government, including the Green Homes Grant which was abruptly ended by the government last Spring after just a few months, have been hampered by the emergence of scammers and rogue traders seeking to take advantage of the grant schemes.

The government's upcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy is expected to incorporate a number of new grant and incentive schemes designed to boost demand for green home upgrades, including an expanded Clean Heat Grant scheme and a potential replacement for the Green Homes Grant scheme.

"Consumer protections must be fit for purpose for the rapidly expanding low carbon, energy efficiency and smart technology markets," the letter notes. "Currently, inadequate protections mean when installers go bust, people find it difficult to fix problems and are left with guarantees and warranties that are useless or difficult to enforce."

On top of taking steps to boost the "inadequate" consumer protection landscape across the green retrofit market, the government should also take steps to increase public awareness of the changes needed to reduce the climate impact of their homes and introduce specific support schemes for people who are fuel poor or less able to afford changes, according to the coalition.

"Retrofitting 29 million homes as part of the net zero transition is a once in a generation undertaking," the letter reads. "Public trust and confidence will be crucial. Both could be easily lost if people can't work out how to make the changes that are right for their homes, if they're put off by horror stories of things going wrong or they can't afford to make changes."

The coalition is calling on the government to take the opportunity to fix these gaps through its upcoming Net Zero Strategy and put in place a long-term plan to help households overcome the barriers to adapting their homes for the net zero transition.

The long-awaited Net Zero Strategy, which is expected to arrive ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in November, offers an opportunity for Ministers to establish how they intend to make green home upgrades easier and more accessible for consumers, according to the coalition.

"The government has a significant opportunity with the upcoming Net Zero Strategy to set a clear direction of travel through predictable regulatory targets, easily accessible policy incentives and much improved information and local support measures," said Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group. "It is vital that energy efficiency and low-carbon heat schemes are placed on a long-term footing, so that industry can invest, train its workforce, and grow consumer confidence."

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said the success of the UK's net zero transition would depend on consumers being supported in transitioning to low-carbon heating systems.

"The level of support consumers need must not be underestimated, and we are urging the government to ensure its net zero policy has provisions to help consumers navigate the heating market, through access to the right information, strong consumer protections, and if needed, financial support," she said.

The organisations emphasised the government should avoid the mistakes of past energy efficiency schemes, arguing that any policy framework should allow time for supply chains to build up to meet demand and be introduced alongside robust quality standards that protect households from fraud and poor workmanship.

"Any policy framework must be long-term, allowing time for local building firms to complete the relevant training to retrofit homes," said Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders. "Homeowners need to be informed about what changes need to happen to their home to make it environmentally-friendly. We recommend each building should have a renovation passport, setting out the path to net zero. We also need a locally-led approach that is sensitive to local communities' needs."

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press, but the appeal comes just a few days after The Times reported that that long-awaited Heat and Building Strategy is on track to be released next month and is likely to include both generous new grants for households switching to heat pumps, and proposals to reform energy bill levies and taxes so as to incentivise a move away from gas boilers.