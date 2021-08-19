COP15: Crucial UN biodiversity talks pushed into 2022 amid Covid-19 concerns

Vertebrate species have fallen by an average of 68 per cent between 1970 and 2016, according to WWF

Crucial UN biodiversity talks in Kunming, China, have been in effect delayed for a third time over Covid-19 concerns, with government delegations now scheduled to continue thrashing out the terms of a potential global nature protection and restoration treaty face-to-face early next year, organisers have confirmed.

Host nation China and the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) yesterday announced that the long-awaited COP15 biodiversity summit - which had been set to take place in person in October - will now be split into two parts, in a bid to minimise Covid risks and travel challenges for delegates. Proceedings are now set to kick off virtually between 11 and 15 October, with negotiations set to be finalised during in-person meetings in the Chinese city between 25 April and 8 May next year.

The vital nature talks were originally scheduled to take place in October 2020 but have been subject to repeated delays - first of all into May 2021 and then to October 2021 - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National governments attending the conference are under pressure to finalise a global treaty for biodiversity - akin to the Paris Agreement for climate - aimed at catalysing action from governments around the world to reverse nature's rapid and dangerous decline.

CBD executive secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said the revised format for the summit had been "essential", given the ongoing uncertainties created by Covid-19 and the importance of face-to-face meeting to finalise the framework.

"Convening COP15 in two parts will enable maximum progress on the several remaining difficult issues prior to our conclusive face-to-face sessions in Kunming," she reasoned.

Mrema noted that social contact and travel restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the virus since the start of the pandemic had limited the window in which key stakeholders could meet to prepare for the conference.

"Convening virtually throughout the pandemic has limited the times for essential global meetings of CBD Parties, Bureau and subsidiary bodies to narrow windows," she said. "The [CBD] secretariat extends deep gratitude to all participants worldwide for their extraordinary consideration, dedication and cooperation to advance negotiations as far as they have in these extraordinary circumstances."

China's minister for economy and environment Huang Runqiu said the host nation would continue to work closely with the CBD on preparations for the conference.

"China will continue to work with the Parties of the Convention and the Secretariat to overcome the adverse impact of the global epidemic on the Conference, fulfil the obligations of the host country, and steadily advance the preparations for the Conference, making all efforts to host a landmark conference," he said.

Zac Goldsmith, the UK's Minister for the Pacific and the Environment, said the UK's ambition on nature protection and restoration would not be impacted by the latest delay to the summit. "We need to tackle the biodiversity crisis head on, and this delay will not mean taking our foot off the pedal," he said. "As president of the recent G7, we are encouraged to see major progress on finance for nature, on cleaning up global supply chains, on efforts to tackle deforestation and with the global commitment to protect 30 per cent of the world's land and ocean by 2030 […] We will continue to press countries to join us in ramping up efforts to protect and restore nature."

The CBD last month published the first draft of a potential global biodiversity agreement, setting out a string of ambitious targets for 2030 and 2050 to be negotiated by world leaders at the summit. The draft text includes proposals to eliminate plastic pollution, slash pesticide use by two thirds, and protect 30 per cent of the Earth's land and sea by 2030.

Mrema said the framework would be critical to halting the ongoing loss of nature and damage to ecosystems that sustain human and animal life. "Protecting nature's invaluable contributions to people requires that we harmonise our policies and actions at every level," she said. "The global biodiversity framework, based on the best available science and evidence, is fundamental to meeting these needs."

Brian O'Donnell, director of the Campaign for Nature NGO, said despite the delay to COP15, governments should not wait for the agreement to be finalised to take urgent action to tackling the nature crisis. "There is no pause button for biodiversity loss," he said. "Human destruction of nature continues unabated, and governments do not need to wait for a global deal to take action and redirect finance to urgently protect our planet."

Nevertheless, he backed the decision to delay face to face COP15 discussions until next year, stresing that it was important for all parties to be able to fairly take part in the creation of the new biodiversity framework. "It is critically important for all parties and civil society to equitably participate in the development of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, and we must stand in solidarity with all people battling the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide," he said.