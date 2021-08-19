Clutch of electric vehicle innovations share £91m government backing

Long-range electric cars, ultra-fast charging batteries and hydrogen-powered truck engines are among several green vehicle technology innovations which have secured a share of £91.7m government announced yesterday

Funnelled through the Advanced Propulsion Centre's (APC) latest research and development competition, the funding has been handed out to four projects in England designed to make electric vehicles more affordable, efficient and convenient for drivers, according to the government.

A BMW-UK-BEV-led project on Oxford has secured £26.2m support to develop a new generation of electric car batteries it claims could offer a similar mileage on a single charge to a car running on a single tank of petrol or diesel, in a bid to allay any fears over EV 'range anxiety'.

Another project in Birmingham dubbed CELERITAS is set to receive £9.7m to create ultra-fast charging batteries for electric and fuel cell hybrid vehicles that it claims can charge in as little as 12 minutes.

In Darlington, meanwhile, the BRUNEL project has been handed £14.6m to develop a novel zero emission, hydrogen-fuelled engine to help decarbonise heavy goods vehicles, while the REEcorner project in Nuneaton has been awarded £41.2m to radically redesign light and medium-sized vehicles to improve their efficiency.

Together the government said the four project held the potential to save almost 32 million tonnes of carbon emissions - equivalent to the lifetime emissions of 1.3 million cars - and secure over 2,700 jobs across the country.

Investment Minister Lord Grimstone said the funding would help with the UK's preparation for the end of the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030.

"By investing tens of millions in the technology needed to decarbonise our roads, not only are we working hard to end our contribution to climate change, but also ensuring our automotive sector has a competitive future that will secure thousands of highly-skilled jobs," he said. "Seizing the opportunities that arise from the global green automotive revolution is central to our plans to build back greener, and these winning projects will help make the widespread application and adoption of cutting-edge, clean automotive technology a reality."

APC CO Ian Constance, added: "These projects tackle some really important challenges in the journey to net zero road transport. They address range anxiety and cost, which can be a barrier to people making the switch to electric vehicles and they also provide potential solutions to the challenge of how we decarbonise public transport and the movement of goods."