ADVERTISEMENT

Dixons Carphone to rollout polystyrene packaging take-back service in 'UK first'

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Dixons Carphone
Image:

Credit: Dixons Carphone

Commit is among flurry of fresh waste-busting initiatives from the retailer, which also owns Currys PC World

Retail giant Dixons Carphone has announced a series of fresh waste-busting initiatives designed to boost packaging recycling and reuse both among its customers and within its own-brand products.

The firm, which also owns Currys PC World, yesterday pledged to use 100 per cent recyclable and re-usable plastic packaging for its own brand products by 2023. And, in what it claims is a UK-first, it also plans to roll out a polystyrene (EPS) take-back service for customers at its stores nationwide, following a successful trial of the EPS take back service across 14 Currys PC World stores this summer.

Dixons Carphone said the service would reduce its carbon footprint by extending the lifecycle of its polystyrene packaging, which is notoriously awkward to recycle at home, and as such often ends up incinerated or landfilled.

The new in-store scheme sits alongside Currys PC World's existing home delivery recycling service which has allowed customers to hand back their packaging to delivery drivers for over a decade. The retailer claims to recycle over a tenth of all consumer product packing polystyrene in the UK and, some of which it turned into insulation panels for housing.

Chris Brown, Dixons Carphone's senior sustainability operations and compliance manager, said the new service made the firm the first "to enable customers to drop off their TV packaging in stores for recycling".

"Now customers can have their polystyrene taken away at delivery or drop it off at one of our stores," he explained. "Whatever they choose we'll take it off their hands and ensure we reuse or recycle it in a responsible way - helping customers do their bit for the planet."

It follows a number of initiatives rolled out by the firm over the past year, such as switching from EPS to cardboard packaging for large domestic appliances, swapping polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic blister trays for paper trays, changing EPS for cardboard pulp, and removing single-use items such as cable ties and plug pin covers from its product line.

As a result, Dixons Carphone said it had removed 1.7 million items of plastic packaging - more than 27 tonnes - from its own brand products over the past year. The firm has already completely removed plastic packaging from its ADX Gaming brand which it described as a "key milestone" towards it 2023 target.

Moira Thomas, group director of sustainability and ESG at Dixons Carphone, said the firm hoped to share its expertise and best practice on cutting waste with the wider retail sector. "We are also pleased to share that work with our suppliers and other retailers in our Product Packaging Guidance as we all work together to reduce the energy and resources used by our industry's operations and become more sustainable," she said.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Royal Mail to trial low-emission tyres on electric delivery vans

Clutch of electric vehicle innovations share £91m government backing

Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
03

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

UK businesses advised to switch IT services to public cloud to curb CO2

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read

More on Waste

Android devices are being increasingly targeted by undeletable adware, according to researchers
Technology

Recycled components and plastic-free packaging: Samsung powers up 2025 sustainability plan

Firm launches new Galaxy for the Planet sustainability platform in bid to help deliver on tech giant's environmental goals

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 16 August 2021 • 1 min read
Credit: Recycling Technologies
Technology

Circulor, TotalEnergies, and Recycling Technologies unveil plastic waste traceability software

Backed by Innovate UK, the blockchain innovation aims to provide fully traceable and accurately-labelled record of recycled material

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 12 August 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Gousto
Waste

Gousto partners with DPD and Fareshare to redistribute undelivered food boxes

New food waste tackling partnership to ensure food boxes that cannot be delivered find a new home

Bea Tridimas
clock 11 August 2021 • 2 min read