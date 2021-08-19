SSE charges into energy storage market with 50MW battery project in Wiltshire

SSE has announced its first foray into the burgeoning battery storage market, yesterday unveiling plans to develop a 50MW facility in Salisbury, Wiltshire, over the next 18 months.

The energy giant, which snapped up development rights for the project from Harmony Energy Ltd, said that once completed facility would help deliver essential balancing services to the power grid.

SSE, which boasts the largest renewable electricity portfolio in the UK and Ireland, said it aimed to play a significant role in the emerging flexible energy system by adopting a ‘whole system approach' through investing in, building and connecting localised, flexible energy assets to "accelerate the path to net zero and create a more resilient energy system for the long-term".

Richard Cave-Bigley, SSE's sector director for distributed generation and storage, said battery storage would have a key role in the UK energy system as more renewable energy sources power onto the grid in the place of baseload fossil fuels.

"Our distributed energy division has ambitions to build a significant portfolio of batteries," he said. "We're looking at around 500MW of early-stage opportunitiesand we hope today's announcement signals the seriousness of our intent in this market."

Harmony Energy, meanwhile, has developed two projects to date, with a pipeline of project rights representing over 600MW of utility-scale battery energy storage.

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said getting the Wiltshire project to a construction-ready stage had been four years in the making.



"It's great for SSE to have shown their confidence and enable our divestment," he said. "We share their vision and passion to help accelerate the deployment of energy storage which is fundamental to the UK's energy mix and enabling the reduction of carbon emissions."