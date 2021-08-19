ADVERTISEMENT

SSE charges into energy storage market with 50MW battery project in Wiltshire

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 19 August 2021 • 1 min read
Credit: SSE
Image:

Credit: SSE

Energy giant eyes increasing role for battery storage and flexible energy assets in its portfolio in the coming years

SSE has announced its first foray into the burgeoning battery storage market, yesterday unveiling plans to develop a 50MW facility in Salisbury, Wiltshire, over the next 18 months.

The energy giant, which snapped up development rights for the project from Harmony Energy Ltd, said that once completed facility would help deliver essential balancing services to the power grid. 

SSE, which boasts the largest renewable electricity portfolio in the UK and Ireland, said it aimed to play a significant role in the emerging flexible energy system by adopting a ‘whole system approach' through investing in, building and connecting localised, flexible energy assets to "accelerate the path to net zero and create a more resilient energy system for the long-term".

Richard Cave-Bigley, SSE's sector director for distributed generation and storage, said battery storage would have a key role in the UK energy system as more renewable energy sources power onto the grid in the place of baseload fossil fuels.

"Our distributed energy division has ambitions to build a significant portfolio of batteries," he said. "We're looking at around 500MW of early-stage opportunitiesand we hope today's announcement signals the seriousness of our intent in this market."

Harmony Energy, meanwhile, has developed two projects to date, with a pipeline of project rights representing over 600MW of utility-scale battery energy storage.

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said getting the Wiltshire project to a construction-ready stage had been four years in the making.

"It's great for SSE to have shown their confidence and enable our divestment," he said. "We share their vision and passion to help accelerate the deployment of energy storage which is fundamental to the UK's energy mix and enabling the reduction of carbon emissions."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Royal Mail to trial low-emission tyres on electric delivery vans

Dixons Carphone to rollout polystyrene packaging take-back service in 'UK first'

Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
04

UK businesses advised to switch IT services to public cloud to curb CO2

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read

More on Energy

How easy is it for firms to generate their own electricity?
Energy

The race to net zero: How feasible is generating your own energy?

It is something a growing number of companies are exploring as they invest in their renewable energy supply, says E.ON's John Martin - but how easy is it to generate your own, clean, renewable energy in practice?

E.ON
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
EMEC hydrogen storage cylinders / Credit: Colin Keldie
Policy

Hydrogen Strategy: Six key indicators about the government's net zero vision

The UK's first ever Hydrogen Strategy finally arrived this week - what does it reveal about the government's net zero agenda?

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 August 2021 • 15 min read
A 3D rendering of a hydrogen storage tank | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

Protium CEO Chris Jackson claims blue hydrogen risks locking UK into reliance on fossil fuels as he quits the trade body

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 August 2021 • 4 min read